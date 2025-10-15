Sheikh Tahnoon meets Jay-Z to discuss Abu Dhabi’s AI-powered economic transition

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, on Wednesday met hip-hop legend Jay-Z to discuss the future of the entertainment sector and the technological transformations driven by artificial intelligence.

They addressed Abu Dhabi's efforts to transition towards a service-based economy supported by AI and advanced technology as the emirate pursues its Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027.

The meeting was also attended by Jay Brown, vice chairman of MarcyPen Capital Partners, and Elbert O'Neal Robinson Jr, chief executive of MarcyPen Capital Partners.

“I met with Shawn 'Jay-Z' Carter, chairman of Roc Nation, together with Jay Brown, vice chairman, and Elbert O’Neal Robinson Jr, chief executive officer of MarcyPen Capital Partners, where we discussed the future of the entertainment industry and the technological transformations driven by artificial intelligence in this vital field, as well as the importance of balancing innovation with data protection and the rights of creators,” Sheikh Tahnoon wrote on X.

“We also discussed Abu Dhabi’s efforts to transform into a service-led economy powered by AI and advanced technology, further strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading global destination for culture, creativity, tourism and entertainment.”

The acclaimed musician has himself built up an impressive business empire over the years, with investments in a variety of fields such as fashion lines, technology and sport.

In 2019, he was named as the hip-hop world's first billionaire by US magazine, Forbes.

Resource allocation

The focus on AI governance is part of a broader national push, with Abu Dhabi committing significant funding to its strategy.

About Dh13 billion ($3.53 billion) is being allocated between this year and 2027 to foster innovation and drive AI adoption across government departments.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced in June that the UAE’s National Artificial Intelligence System would become an advisory member of the Cabinet from January 2026.

The system will support decision making, provide technical analysis and improve policy efficiency.

A month later, Sheikh Mohammed unveiled a new federal strategy cycle designed to put AI at the core of government planning and service delivery.

Earlier this month, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, joined Sheikh Tahnoon to review the progress on key AI and digital transformation goals.

