OpenAI's Sam Altman gets MBZUAI honorary doctorate for transformative leadership

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, was in attendance as OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman received an honorary doctorate from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence.
Mr Altman was awarded the accolade for his transformative leadership in artificial intelligence, reported Abu Dhabi Media Office on Friday. The honour was to "celebrate a professional lifetime of achievements that has propelled artificial intelligence from research labs to real-world impact at an unprecedented scale".
During the ceremony Sheikh Khaled congratulated Mr Altman on receiving the first honorary doctorate from MBZUAI. Sheikh Khaled said it reflected a career of groundbreaking contributions that align with the UAE’s vision for leadership in AI.
“I am honoured to receive MBZUAI’s inaugural honorary doctorate," said Mr Altman. "The university’s commitment to putting AI at the centre of education and research is truly commendable.
"As we enter a new era shaped by AI, the UAE’s bold vision to advance this technology responsibly and ambitiously aligns with our mission to ensure its benefits are widely shared.”
The awarding of the doctorate was a testament to the university’s growing stature as a global centre of excellence in artificial intelligence, said Khaldoon Al Mubarak, chairman of the UAE’s Executive Affairs Authority, who also serves as chairman of MBZUAI’s board of trustees.
"Sam is a pioneer whose brilliance and tenacity have made the transformational benefits of AI accessible and impactful for individuals, organisations, and societies worldwide," he said.
Mr Altman put AI into the hands of everybody, added professor Eric Xing, MBZUAI president.
"He has turned AI from a research concept into a global engine of progress. His vision, conviction, and courage in scaling generative AI have changed how billions of people process, apply and share information," he said.
"In honouring him today, we recognise not only an extraordinary innovator and leader, but also the enduring legacy he is building in shaping humanity’s future.”