Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, highlighted Adnoc's efforts in boosting local manufacturing. Photo: Abu Dhabi Media Office
Sheikh Khaled shown Adnoc's new AI tool in executive committee meeting

Adnoc's financial performance over start of 2025 also reviewed

June 10, 2025

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the executive committee of Adnoc’s board of directors.

During the meeting, Sheikh Khaled reviewed Adnoc’s financial performance in the first quarter of 2025 while being updated on the company’s progress in maximising Abu Dhabi’s oil and gas resources.

The company’s new AI tool, MEERAi, was introduced at the meeting. It will be used across Adnoc to enable smarter and quicker decision-making, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Khaled was also briefed on Adnoc’s participation in the Make it in the Emirates Forum 2025, held in the capital in May, before he highlighted the company’s efforts to boost local manufacturing and strengthen the country’s industrial base.

Adnoc’s efforts to support the development of future Emirati leaders in the company was also discussed.

Attending the meeting were Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Adnoc managing director and group CEO; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, managing director and group CEO of Mubadala Investment Company; and Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Finance.

Updated: June 10, 2025, 4:36 PM
UAE Adnoc
