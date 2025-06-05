Sheikh Khaled approves Dh4.62bn housing package for Abu Dhabi citizens

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Thursday approved Dh4.62 billion in housing support for Emiratis in the capital.

The benefits package – the second to be delivered this year – will be shared between 3,052 citizens and comes on the eve of the nation's Eid Al Adha celebrations. The assistance is largely made up of housing loans valued at Dh4.4 billion, which will be provided to 2,862 people.

Exemptions from housing loan repayments worth Dh212 million were also agreed on behalf of 190 citizens, limited-income retirees and beneficiaries of deceased citizens. Sheikh Khaled previously approved a housing benefits package worth Dh6.75 billion for Emiratis before Eid Al Fitr this year.

“The new housing benefits package reflects the leadership’s commitment to empowering citizens through the provision of quality housing that promotes family stability and elevates quality of life," said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the board of directors of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

The housing aid was delivered under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The support follows the recent endorsement of an additional community support subsidy of Dh250,000 for existing beneficiaries of housing loans, including a reduction of up to 50 per cent in monthly loan repayments, and a wide range of other services and facilities.