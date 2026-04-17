Dubai Police arrest Irish citizen with alleged links to organised crime group

Dubai Police on Friday announced an Irish citizen had been arrested over allegations he played a role in an organised criminal group involved in international crimes in his home country.

The authorities received a judicial file from Irish authorities outlining the charges against the suspect.

He was apprehended within 48 hours of an arrest warrant being issued on April 15, following intensive surveillance operations, Dubai Media Office said.

The arrest, which happened in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, comes as part of ongoing efforts to tackle organised crime and pursue internationally wanted individuals, Dubai Police said.