Back to school: Dubai’s education authority says safety is paramount

Dubai’s education authority has thanked the community for its unity and resilience, assured parents of flexibility in resuming in-person classes and stressed a commitment to the safety of every pupil.

Schools and nurseries are scheduled to open nationwide on Monday, more than a month after the Iran war began on February 28, following strict safety protocols.

The Knowledge and Development Authority (KHDA) has explained how the return to school was planned.

In an interview with The National, Dr Wafi Dawood, chief executive of the KHDA’s strategic development sector, said no institution would be permitted to open without their approval.

“The return is deliberately phased, institutions reopen as they receive approval after completing all requirements, starting from April 20,” he said.

“This return has been carefully and collaboratively prepared. For families who are not yet ready, you can continue with distance learning.

“For those returning, know that your schools, early childhood centres, and universities have worked hard to be ready to welcome you back safely.

“Our commitment remains the same throughout – the safety and well-being of every member of our community and continuity of learning for every student.”

Inspections continuing

Hectic preparations are under way as schools strengthen safety procedures ahead of the opening of educational institutions across the UAE on Monday.

The new national guidelines for schools, nurseries and kindergartens cover identifying safe areas in the classroom and school building, clearly marked evacuation routes, no outdoor activities, no indoor assemblies or large gatherings in the schools and emergency drills for staff and children.

“No institution may resume on-site learning without KHDA approval,” Dr Dawood said. “All schools, early childhood centres, and higher education institutions must meet a full set of mandatory requirements before receiving approval to reopen – including safe zone designation, emergency plan approval, facility sign-off and training for all staff to ensure they are familiar with procedures.”

Dr Wafi Dawood, chief executive of KHDA’s strategic development sector. KHDA Info

Dr Dawood said the inspection and monitoring process would continue throughout the term.

“Some institutions will also be inspected before reopening and monitoring will continue after schools are back on-site through continuing field inspections,” he said.

“In the first week, schools will deliver age-appropriate safety awareness drills and sessions and there is a strong focus on student and staff well-being.

“The KHDA will continue to issue guidance as the situation evolves, communicated directly to institutions through official channels.”

A big thank you

The Ministry of Education instructed all schools to give parents the option to decide whether children would return to school or continue with remote learning.

Schools across the country shifted to remote learning last month after Iran launched 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones against the UAE.

While many families stayed in the UAE, some returned to their home country seeking a reprieve from the Iranian attacks.

Dr Dawood confirmed all options would be available to pupils so learning continued seamlessly.

Parents will have the option of sending their children to schools or continue with remote learning. The National Info

“Schools have the flexibility to combine on-site and distance learning and must ensure these options are available to all students, based on their needs,” he said.

“They must also clearly communicate these arrangements to families. To protect the quality of learning in both environments, no teacher will be expected to deliver in-person and online classes simultaneously.”

The spirit shown by citizens and residents over the past month has been praised by the UAE’s leaders and Dr Dawood too thanked the community.

“To every student, parent, teacher, and school leader – thank you. The resilience and unity shown by Dubai’s education community over the past weeks has been remarkable,” he said.