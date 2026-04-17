UAE must have assurances Iran attacks won't be repeated, Gargash says

The UAE must be given assurances that it will not be the target of Iranian attacks again, the diplomatic adviser to the president has said.

Dr Anwar Gargash said Tehran's stockpile of missiles, drones and nuclear programme was a legitimate and ongoing concern.

He made the comments as the US and Iran prepare for a second round of talks, though no date has been set yet. There were reports on Thursday that a comprehensive peace deal may be watered down to a non-aggression agreement.

"We are clear in our position and have legitimate concerns about Iran’s nuclear programme, ballistic missiles, and drone capabilities," Dr Gargash told journalists this week.

"Just as Iran may seek guarantees and compensation, the UAE equally has the right to demand assurances that such attacks will not be repeated, along with appropriate compensation."

Quote UAE has the right to demand assurances that such attacks will not be repeated, along with appropriate compensation Dr Anwar Gargash

Dr Gargash stressed that the UAE fended off Iranian attacks thanks to its dedicated armed forces and sophisticated defences. But he said Iran's unwarranted attacks on the Emirates and the Gulf cannot be forgotten.

"Iran is now attempting to rebuild bridges with countries across the region. Yet it is important to remember that it was Iran that targeted those very bridges through its brutal aggression against the UAE and other Gulf states over the course of 40 days," he said.

"The UAE does not close the door to diplomacy, but we judge actions, not words."

Resilient people

"We are witnessing a battle of narratives aimed at shaping public opinion. The facts are clear: Iran lost, and the UAE prevailed. We faced over 2,800 Iranian missiles and drones, intercepting 96 per cent of them.

"Iran assumed the UAE was an exposed target, but we responded with competence and excellence. We are proud of our nation, our leadership, our society, and the resilience of our economy."

Dr Gargash said that President Sheikh Mohamed, a military helicopter pilot by training who led the armed forces for decades, had spent years preparing the UAE for many different scenarios.

"For years, we have understood that threats to the UAE could take many forms, including missiles, drones, cyberattacks and terrorism," Dr Gargash said.

"Under the leadership of President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is a military man, a comprehensive national system has been built, incorporating multi-layered air defences, robust security frameworks, and advanced cyber capabilities."

Praise for residents

Speaking further about the domestic economy, Dr Gargash said it was clear that the tourism industry has been affected by the war, but that the vast majority of the population has stayed.

"While tourism and the flow of visitors were affected since the beginning of the conflict, the number of residents remained stable," he said.

"This reflects an attachment for this country and pride in its model that values the human being and allows him to prosper."

'Our main enemy'

Speaking about Israel, he said it was clear that the Arab states now diverge in their view of its role in the Middle East.

"We recognise that many Arab societies view Israel as the primary adversary. However, perspectives in the Gulf differ," he said.

"Iran directly targeted Gulf states with thousands of missiles and drones. As a result, we do not trust it and consider it as our main enemy."

Dr Gargash further said that some Arab states had not come to the assistance of the Emirates as expected.

"We were disappointed by certain Arab and friendly parties during this crisis, though we will not dwell on those details."

"The greatest and most serious offers to support the UAE’s defence came from Western countries ... some countries from whom we didn’t expect such support contacted us to offer tangible assistance, even when we didn’t need it."

"Conversely, countries from whom we expected better support offered nothing at the beginning ... their offer of assistance came very late."

He added: "We have legitimate questions regarding the role and position of the Arab League. The position of the Gulf Cooperation Council has been weak politically and, in terms of security, in light of what we witnessed over the past few days of blatant Iranian aggression. Despite the important economic and social advantages for this council."

And of extremist groups, he said: "The Muslim Brotherhood remained silent on the attacks against Gulf states. They consider Iran as an ally."

US role in Middle East

Finally, Dr Gargash said the role of the US in the Middle East and its importance to the UAE as an ally, will only expand as a result of the war.

"The role of the United States is likely to expand following this conflict, as most of our weaponry and that of the Gulf states is American, and we rely on these systems which have proven their reliability in confronting the Iranian aggression," he said.

"This Emirati and Gulf partnership with Washington is built on decades of trust, cooperation, and shared investment."