Safe spaces and grab bags: how UAE schools and nurseries are preparing to reopen

Schools and nurseries across the UAE will follow safety protocols when they open more than a month after the Iran war began.

Shelter-in-place areas within the school, alongside the need for clear demarcation of evacuation zones, have been shared by authorities with schools and nurseries.

Schools across the country switched to remote learning after Iran launched missiles and drone attacks on the UAE on February 28. The Ministry of Education announced schools would re-open on April 20, with parents given the flexibility to select in-person or remote learning.

Schools and nurseries said safety and evacuation procedures were in place with “stay safe and calm” the main message as teachers get ready to open doors on Monday.

Safety reviews

“Each branch has designated shelter-in-place zones, mapped and assigned by age group, so every educator knows exactly where they stay with the children,” Katrina Mankani, managing director of Jumeirah International Nurseries, told The National.

“Our parent communication system has been strengthened so any official update reaches parents straight after the ‘all clear’ notification is received and from one co-ordinated channel… We know how to keep children safe and we know how to welcome them back with warmth," Ms Mankani, who oversees centres in Dubai and Sharjah, added.

Dubai’s Knowledge and Development Authority (KHDA) sent schools and nurseries detailed reopening protocols with inspections and reviews likely to be continuing during the term.

“The authorities are completing their due diligence to ensure that the community is safe and we are looking forward to welcoming students back,” said David Williams, principal of Regent International School in Dubai. “Schools in the UAE have responded and reacted to this situation. We’re not alone in having plans and procedures in place that are best practices to support our children in these situations. The real focus for us as a school is doing so while the government is keeping us safe as a country.”

The UAE’s defence systems have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since the Iran war began. Senior government ministers have praised the resilience and spirit of the country’s citizens and residents.

Shelter-in-place areas

Safe spaces within each classroom and in the school building have been identified in case of a safety alert message issued on phones. Large shelter spaces are also being selected with concrete walls in interior areas without glass windows. Educational institutions are training and reviewing safety procedures with teachers and staff. Schools have sent emails and are holding webinars with parents to communicate safety information specific to each school.

Evacuation zones

Evacuating routes will be marked so the path that must be followed is clear to pupils. Assembly points outside the buildings are being reviewed. In case a building needs to be evacuated, permissions to shelter have been sought from nearby supermarkets and mosques.

Staying indoors

All activities will be conducted indoors. Children will be informed not to access outdoor play areas. Instead of morning assemblies and large internal gatherings, activities and study areas will be conducted within classroom spaces. There will be no outside sport activities.

Drop-offs and pickups

Guidance has been given to parents not to gather in car parks. Schools and nurseries have asked parents and guardians to co-operate in quick drop-offs. Parents will also be informed of the safe places to shelter. The Ministry of Education has suspended the operation of school buses so parents will need to use private vehicles from next week.

Classes will be conducted in indoor spaces with shelter-in-place areas clearly identified. Photo: Ranches Primary School Info

Grab bags

Nurseries have asked teachers to prepare grab bags for children in their class. Parents can let the teacher know the soft toy or book their child is attached to so this will be on hand if the children are in a safe space. Teachers will make sure to stock the grab bags with nappies and tissues for children aged three and under. For children with special needs, the grab bags may have noise cancelling ear phones, a stress ball or a favourite game.

Hybrid rotation

Hybrid rotation refers to a blend of in-person and remote learning that was followed by families during the Covid-19 pandemic. Schools have been asked to stay flexible and accommodate families who may want to move to remote learning due to their personal circumstances.

As part of the emergency preparedness, schools are also ready to transition from in-person to remote learning, if required. The Ministry of Education said educational institutions “will remain prepared to transition to alternative learning modes when needed, ensuring continuity of education with flexibility and smooth implementation”.

“I see it as our job as part of the school community to cater for the needs of all,” said Mr Williams, Regent International School principal. “Families have reacted in different ways to this situation. A majority of our families have stayed but we have to cater for those families that have made that choice to go back to their own countries or work remotely from a different space.”