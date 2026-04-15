How parents opened up UAE homes as satellite nurseries during Iran war

Families opened up their homes so small groups of children could continue to safely engage under the supervision of teachers after nurseries were shut down due to the Iran war.

The UAE is gradually reopening nurseries this week, and schools next week, during the ceasefire between the US and Iran. But the model of satellite home nurseries could be adopted by authorities during future emergencies such as bad weather, health alerts or for security reasons.

Yogitta Chakrabortty, a working mother, was among those who raised her hand when this alternative teaching approach was suggested by her three-year-old daughter Noushi’s nursery. She offered her townhouse in Dubai’s Jumeirah Village Circle for eight children aged three and four years old.

“In these tough times, I thought I need to give a helping hand and support in whichever way I can,” Ms Chakrabortty told The National.

“I know what a parent goes through when they don’t have additional resources at home, if they are working from home or need to go into the office.

“When the school suggested that parents can be hosts, not many people said yes because it’s a lot of work. It is a responsibility when eight kids come home but it has been going well – the children are happy, the parents are happy.”

Home-learning hubs

Dubai’s private education authority approved early education at home, allowing villas and apartments to become mini-nurseries. Knowledge and Development Authority (KHDA) guidelines permit homes to host up to eight children from different families under the supervision of a teacher or in a single home with up to four siblings.

Educational institutions have been closed since February 28 while the country’s air defences intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones launched by Iran.

Ms Chakrabortty said the Little Wonders nursery conducted a safety check of her home, confirmed the children would stay on the ground floor, a police clearance was completed and KHDA approval received.

Noushi Chakrabortty, three, with a teacher after her parents opened up their Dubai townhouse as a nursery. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

She and her husband woke up at 5am daily to get the house ready for class from 9am to 2pm.

“My house is child-friendly since I have a small kid but we were a little more cautious since there were more children. We pushed everything in the living room to one side and got some small chairs,” said the Indian national, who works for an employment services firm.

The teacher and assistant brought material for craft, drawing and reading activities.

Ms Chakrabortty’s 79-year-old father-in-law and her daughter's nanny were at home as per KHDA criteria.

“Noushi is super happy. When I wake her up, saying, ‘You have to go to school,’ she says, ‘No, school is coming to my home.’ She is thrilled teachers are coming home,” Ms Chakrabortty said.

“The teachers have different activities daily. They always start with the UAE national anthem and it’s really cute to see the children sing.

“Before this, it was challenging because young kids cannot handle online learning and it was frustrating for both parents and children.”

Nurseries have yet to inform parents about how the phased reopening plan will work.

“Home-hub learning has been extremely important, particularly during a time of uncertainty when young children were unable to attend formal schooling,” said a spokeswoman for Little Wonders Early Childhood Centre. “With approval and guidance from the KHDA, this initiative enabled early year centres to continue providing consistent, safe and structured learning experiences.”

The home hubs rolled out in all the centre’s Dubai branches proved to be highly effective. The initiative “clearly demonstrated how flexible and responsive early years education can be” as it assured daily routine, meaningful engagement and a strong sense of stability for the children, she said.

Powerful benefits

Other nurseries also extended teaching to homes.

“For those who are open to it, the experience has been overwhelmingly positive and heartening,” said Roshi Tandon, chief executive of Chubby Cheeks Nurseries. “While only a small percentage of families have volunteered to host, those who have stepped forward are incredibly enthusiastic and deeply engaged.

“The benefits are quite powerful – children experience continuity of learning in a familiar, home-like environment and smaller group sizes allow for more personalised attention.”

Dr Anam Akhter Noorani with her four-year-old daughter Aida. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

The shift to distance learning over the past six weeks has had an impact on the sector.

Ms Tandon said for children aged three and under, many parents preferred to freeze fees instead of opting for remote learning. Families with children in Foundation Stage 1-2, aged three to five years, continued with distance learning programmes due to the structure, routine and developmental support.

“The shutdown has had a significant impact across the early childhood sector and we are no exception,” Ms Tandon said.

“There has been considerable pressure on operations, staffing and financial sustainability. Yet, it has also driven innovation, accelerating new models such as distance learning, home-based education and flexible childcare solutions.

“As a sector, we are navigating a delicate balance between supporting families, protecting staff livelihoods and ensuring long-term sustainability.”

Some parents took a break from job searches because homeschooling young children and a full-time role was a challenge.

“No matter how many nannies I hire, my four-year-old will not sit for a class, even though the teachers try to make distance learning productive,” said Dr Anam Akhter Noorani, a general practitioner from Bangladesh.

“I will eventually find a job, but for now I’m sitting on the carpet with my daughter so she completes the activities. I want to be there to check that she is not exposed to too much screen time. I also get an insight into what she is learning.

“This is an uncertain, unpredictable time and everyone is trying to do their best.”