Not explaining impact of Iran war to young neurodivergent people causes further harm, warns expert

Not explaining the Iran war properly to young neurodivergent people in an attempt to protect them from further distress could do more harm than good, an expert told The National.

For people with learning and developmental disabilities such as ADHD, autism and dyslexia who rely on routine, the sudden changes caused by Iranian strikes on the UAE and neighbouring countries have created a challenge for caregivers and family members.

“The situation was unpredictable for everyone but what are people of determination experiencing right now?” said Renate Baur-Richter, executive director of FiA, an Abu-Dhabi based inclusion and accessibility institute.

“It’s important for parents to support them to process it and most important for them to feel safe. It is when things are not explained – there is a missing piece and that’s why the stress starts.”

The UAE’s air defence systems have intercepted 537 ballistic missiles, 26 cruise missiles and 2,256 drones since Iran began its daily attacks on February 28.

While a ceasefire was announced between the Washington and Tehran on Wednesday morning, the UAE said it had dealt with a further 17 ballistic missiles and 35 drones from Iran since.

'The full picture'

Ms Baur-Richter said attempting to conceal Iranian missile and drone attacks would leave people with special needs exposed to unverified fake news.

“What they pick up and the level of information they have is pretty high,” said Ms Baur-Richter, who has worked with the government and corporate sector on workspace inclusion policies.

“They are part of families who discuss events and watch the news. We don’t need to shield people of determination with the assumption they don't understand the full picture. It's our role to give them the full picture. We need to address heavy topics, break down complex language.”

The institute released a guide in English and Arabic called 'Staying safe. Staying calm. Staying with you,' that explained the meaning of words such as missile, drone, and how loud sounds meant the UAE’s defence systems were protecting them. The guide suggested preparing a ‘calm box’, with headphones, a favourite drink, a game, fidget spinner or stress ball.

The guide was created based on questions received from people with special needs from Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain and Sharjah after the Iran war began on February 28. Some of the questions were: “What are missiles? Where is Iran? How to stay safe? Why do we hear loud noises?”

People with disabilities are also more vulnerable to manipulated videos. Ms Baur-Richter said some videos viewed by people with special needs showed fake fighting scenes claiming to be in the UAE.

“Teenagers and young adults receive a flood of graphic videos and content on WhatsApp and YouTube, which is far less monitored than social media,” she said. “Many families are not aware but there are videos taken from shooter games that are made to seem real and marked as in Abu Dhabi and UAE. Without the full picture, those fragments are terrifying. It’s scary, as these show fighting scenes.”

She suggested spending time with friends and family with special needs to explain how to identify fabricated visuals.

“We can’t stop now with the ceasefire, we must continue to publish clear and accessible communication as a lot of questions will pop up,” Ms Baur-Richter said.

Building routine

Parents spoke of the impact the Iranian attacks had had on their children.

Faten Merachly said her son Mahmoud Hijazi, 24, who is autistic, kept busy playing the piano, drawing and helping her in the kitchen. When the Iran war began, the family was in Lebanon where the sound of drones and explosions was especially intense.

“It’s difficult when he can only stay home because there may be mood swings, behavioural outbursts,” she said. “Regular people can cope but for people with special needs, it’s overwhelming, they cannot understand this.”

When the family returned to Dubai, Ms Merachly explained to her son how the UAE defence systems protect people. “You need to explain the situation. Every person has his own level, so give information according to their level to soothe them,” she said.

“You cannot ignore this, or it will become worse. I explained the loud noise was a missile but that we are safe together, we can hug each other. He understands now the mobile alarm is because the UAE government is protecting all who live here.”

Poornima Raghav and her son Abhishek spend time together colouring, watching films and doing yoga at home. Victor Besa / The National Info

Abu Dhabi resident Poornima Raghav kept to a routine for her son Abhishek, 28, who is autistic, so he was engaged playing chess, colouring, doing yoga and watching films as a family.

“When my son got the alert message, heard the sounds, felt the vibration, he would get very worried, anxious, until we explained how this kept us safe,” Ms Raghav said.

“Since his father works from home, he is happy doing room service taking tea and food for his dad. When we ask him if we should leave the UAE for some time, Abhishek says he does not want to leave and feels safe here.”

Dealing with trauma

Experts said tools help tackle anxiety that if ignored could result in withdrawal and behaviour changes.

“Half knowledge can create more anxiety so don’t hide information,” said Gowri Agarwal, a Dubai-based clinical psychologist. “The war is the conversation on every table and you can’t keep people of determination away from this. Give them the correct information and you give them a sense of emotional security.”

Inclusion expert Renate Baur-Richter, far left, says people with disabilities should not be left out of conversations on difficult subjects such as the Iran war. Photo: Renate Baur-Richter Info

Ms Agarwal works as an educational neuropsychological consultant and said guides and safe boxes offer security.

“Students with learning difficulties, dyslexia, those who lack verbal speech, don't see the world at the speed at which we see it, so it's important to break it down,” she said. “Creating guides, preparing a safe box gives them a sense of security. For an autistic person, the last thing they need is change and anything new has a negative connotation. Unless you prepare for it, they may have a meltdown. Whatever the special needs, letting them know about the situation is the key.”