Emirates' new economy seat with winged headrest goes viral

A new Emirates aircraft seat with a distinctive winged headrest has gone viral after footage of it was posted by Dubai-based Lebanese artist Naya Rajji.

In the clip, which has been viewed more than six million times, what appears to be an ordinary economy-class seat conceals a surprise. With a quick adjustment, the headrest unfolds into winged side panels that wrap around the passenger's head, creating a more private and comfortable space.

Rajji tells The National she was on a flight from Dubai to Colombo, Sri Lanka, and initially mistook the cabin for premium economy.

“After we passed business class, I genuinely thought we were walking into premium economy because the seats looked so much nicer. I even checked my boarding pass and asked my dad: 'Why are we in premium economy?' He just laughed and said: 'No, this is normal economy.'”

Rajji, a frequent flyer, says the headrest made a noticeable difference.

“I always end up with neck pain after sleeping on flights and I hate using those portable travel pillows, so I was really excited to try this seat,” she says. “The headrest was extremely comfortable and I used it for the entire flight.”

She also dismissed suggestions from some social media users that the headrest has limited movement.

“Contrary to some of the comments, it's completely adjustable. You can move it up and down, and the side wings can be bent into different positions, so there are lots of ways to use it.”

While Emirates has yet to formally unveil the seat or release detailed specifications, passengers flying on some of the airline's newest Airbus A350 aircraft have reported seeing the product onboard.

Many believe it is the Safran Z400, a next-generation economy seat made by French manufacturer Safran Seats. Emirates has previously referenced the Z400 in announcements relating to its fleet retrofit programme.

The National asked Safran Seats if the seat featured in the viral video was the Z400 model, but the manufacturer referred questions to Emirates, saying the airline was best placed to comment on its cabin products. Emirates has not responded to requests for comment.

The airline first revealed last year that it would introduce the Safran Z400 as part of its multibillion-dollar retrofit programme, the largest of its kind in aviation history. Originally covering 120 aircraft, the project has since been expanded to 219 Airbus A380s and Boeing 777s.

Emirates said the lightweight seats would feature “an adjustable eight-way headrest for enhanced neck and head support”.

What is the Safran Z400?

French manufacturer Safran Seats is one of the world's largest aircraft seat manufacturers. The Z400 has been designed around modern passenger habits, particularly the growing use of personal devices during flights.

Among its features are an eight-way adjustable headrest with privacy wings, integrated holders for smartphones and tablets, multiple charging options and improved ergonomics intended to make long-haul journeys more comfortable.

The seat also incorporates lighter materials than previous generations, helping airlines reduce overall aircraft weight and improve fuel efficiency.

Images released by Safran show a slimline design intended to create additional living space for passengers without reducing seat pitch.