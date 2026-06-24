Dubai announces four-day working week for government staff over summer

Public sector employees in Dubai will be offered flexible working hours to spend more time with their families over the summer months.

Government employees will be able to either work seven-hour days from Monday to Thursday, and four and half hours on Fridays, or work eight-hour days from Monday to Thursday and take Friday as an additional day off.

The scheme, Our Flexible Summer, runs from June 29 until September 10.

“The Our Flexible Summer initiative has demonstrated that employee well-being and quality of life do not come at the expense of performance,” said Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, director general of Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

“On the contrary, they are among the key enablers of institutional success and long-term sustainability. Through this initiative, we continue to develop more flexible and people-centric government work environments that enhance the employee experience and strengthen the future-readiness of government entities.”

Mr Al Falasi added that the initiative reflects Dubai's government model, which recognises that investing in talent and quality of life is fundamental to enhancing productivity, innovation and sustainable performance.

A similar scheme ran last summer for government staff in the emirate.