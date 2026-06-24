Which teams have qualified for World Cup 2026 knockouts and which sides are out?

The fight has intensified to secure spots in the knockout phase of the 2026 World Cup. For some teams, the task was straightforward and was accomplished without much fuss, while for others the battle will continue right until this weekend when the last of the group fixtures are played.

Below is the list of teams that have qualified for the Round of 32 and the sides already out of contention.

Teams that have qualified for knockouts

Argentina

Defending champions Argentina stormed into the Round of 32 as the indefatigable Lionel Messi became the tournament's all-time leading ⁠scorer during the 2-0 win over Austria. They had started the tournament with a 3-0 win over Algeria in Group J.

France

Kylian Mbappe has been on fire in the tournament, with his second brace in as many matches powering France into the knockouts with a 3-0 victory over Iraq following a 3-1 triumph over Senegal in Group I.

Germany

The Germans started with a 7-1 thrashing of Curacao but required a brace from substitute Deniz Undav to clinch a last-gasp 2-1 win over Ivory Coast and secure their place in the Round of 32 from Group E.

USA

The co-hosts are locked in for the home finals. Despite missing talisman Christian Pulisic, the US overpowered Australia 2-0 to reach the knockouts, following their commanding 4-1 victory over Paraguay in Group D.

Mexico

Mexico were the first team to qualify for the knockouts following a hard-fought 1-0 win over South Korea in Group A. They had kicked off the tournament with a 2-0 win over the unimpressive South Africa. Mexico also secured home advantage for the Round of 32.

Norway

Erling Haaland has hit the ground running. The Manchester City star struck twice in their 3-2 win over Senegal that secured entry into the knockout rounds, following an impressive 4-1 triumph over Iraq.

Colombia

Colombia beat DR Congo 1-0 in Guadalajara to qualify for the Round of ⁠32 with a match to spare, following their opening 3-1 win over Uzbekistan in Group K.

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Teams that are out of World Cup 2026

Haiti

They became the first side to be officially eliminated from the tournament after five-times champions Brazil defeated them 3-0, to go with a 1-0 loss to Scotland in their opener.

Jordan

Coach Jamal Sellami bemoaned his team’s inexperience as a 2-1 defeat to ⁠Algeria ended their campaign, following a 3-1 loss ⁠to Austria in their Group J opener.

Turkey

An incredible end to Turkey’s World Cup journey. Turkey fell to a 1-0 defeat to 10-man Paraguay, ending their campaign which had started with a 2-0 loss to Australia. Turkey failed to score despite attempting a staggering 62 shots in the two matches.

Tunisia

A shocking tournament for Tunisia, who first sacked coach Sabri Lamouchi after their opening 5-1 loss to Sweden in Group F. New manager Herve Renard could not save their campaign as they slipped to a 4-0 defeat to Japan.

Panama

Croatia defeated Panama ⁠1-0 in their crucial Group L match that sent the ⁠central American side out of the tournament. Panama had lost their opening game to Ghana 1-0.