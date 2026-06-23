World Cup 2026 permutations: What the Arab teams need to reach the knockout stage

These are the permutations facing the Arab sides ahead of the final round of pool stage matches as they bid to advance to the knockout phase of the World Cup.

Qualification criteria

The top two sides in each of the World Cup’s 12 groups will qualify automatically for the next round.

The eight best third-placed sides will also make it through. The rankings of the 12 best teams finishing third is determined on a league table system, with points and goal difference deciding the positions.

If two sides are level on points at the end of the pool phase, the head-to-head matches between those two teams determine who is higher ranked.

If those two sides have drawn their fixture, then the goal difference rule is invoked. If that is also identical, the side with the most goals in the pool phase advances.

If that is also the same, then whichever side has the better fair play rating wins out. The rating is decided by a points tally related to yellow and red cards incurred.

If two teams have identical fair play ratings, then the higher placed side in the Fifa rankings will advance.

Group B

Fixtures

Wednesday, June 24 (11pm UAE)

Switzerland v Canada, Bosnia v Qatar

Despite their 6-0 thrashing by Canada last time out, when they also lost two players to red cards, Qatar could still go through.

It is mathematically possible for them to snatch second place, albeit hugely unlikely. If they claim a four-goal win over Bosnia, and Canada beat Switzerland by three, they would be group runners-up.

Any sort of win would take them to four points and guarantee third spot, which would also give them a good chance of advancing. A draw or loss would equal elimination.

Group C

Fixtures

Thursday, June 25 (2am UAE)

Morocco v Haiti, Scotland v Brazil

Morocco will be guaranteed top spot in the pool if they beat Haiti and Brazil fail to beat Scotland.

They will do the same if they beat Haiti by four goals, and Brazil beat Scotland by just one.

If Morocco draw and Brazil win, they will advance in second place, which would also be the case if both sides draw their games.

A Scotland win over Brazil would mean Morocco would finish second behind the Scots with a draw.

Defeat against Haiti could still see Morocco advance as one of the best third-place teams.

Group F

Fixtures

Friday, June 26 (3am UAE)

Japan v Sweden, Netherlands v Tunisia

Tunisia are already eliminated after being thrashed in their first two matches, conceding nine goals and scoring one.

Group G

Fixtures

Saturday, June 27 (7am UAE)

New Zealand v Belgium, Egypt v Iran

After taking their first win at a World Cup against New Zealand last time out, Egypt will guarantee top spot if they repeat that result against Iran.

A draw would also guarantee a top-two finish, and would even see them top the group if Belgium fail to beat New Zealand by three or more goals.

If Egypt and Iran draw 0-0, and Belgium beat New Zealand 3-1, the fair play tiebreaker will be invoked to see who tops the group; Egypt and Belgium would then be level on points, goal difference, and goals scored, having drawn their game against each other.

Ahead of the final pool matches, Egypt have three rating points, having picked up three yellow cards.

Belgium are on seven: that is three yellow cards, plus four points for Nathan Ngoy’s straight red card against Iran.

If they also finish level in the fair play ratings, Belgium will top the group. They are 10th in the Fifa rankings, while Egypt are 27th.

Egypt would still advance as the runners-up in the group, a result that would be achieved so long as they avoid defeat against Iran.

With four points, they would also likely advance as a third-place team, even if they suffer defeat.

Group H

Fixtures

Saturday, June 27 (4am UAE)

Cape Verde v Saudi Arabia, Uruguay v Spain

If Saudi Arabia do what neither Spain nor Uruguay have managed, and beat Cape Verde, they could vault into the next phase.

They would be guaranteed second place in the group if Spain beat Uruguay in the other match, and therefore earn a place in the knockout phase.

If Salem Al Dawsari’s side win but Uruguay beat Spain, Saudi Arabia would match Spain’s tally of four points.

In which case, Spain would take second place because of their 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Atlanta.

If Saudi Arabia win, while Spain and Uruguay draw, the Green Falcons would leapfrog Uruguay and take second place in the pool, and therefore advance.

If Saudi Arabia draw their game against Cape Verde, it is mathematically possible for them to get into third place in the group.

For that, they would require Spain to beat Uruguay – with whom Saudi Arabia drew their opening game 1-1 – by five goals or more.

In which case, Spain would top the group, Cape Verde would be second, and Saudi Arabia third based on the goal difference tiebreaker.

A haul of two points from the group would be unlikely to get them into the top eight places in the rankings of the 12 third-placed teams, though.

Group I

Fixtures

Friday, June 26 (11pm UAE)

Norway v France, Senegal v Iraq

Iraq’s hopes are slim. They will take third place if they beat Senegal, but three points might not be enough to get a place in the next round.

Group J

Fixtures

Sunday, June 28 (6am UAE)

Algeria v Austria, Jordan v Argentina

After losing their first two games, World Cup debutants Jordan are out.

Algeria can guarantee their place in the last 32 with a win over Austria. A draw could also be enough, but only as one of the best third-place teams.

It is just about possible they could go through even if they lose, but, with three points, their chances would be slender.

App users: Click here to download the World Cup wall chart