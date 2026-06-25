Al Ain star Soufiane Rahimi sparks Morocco comeback victory as Vinicius shines in Brazil win

A goal and an assist by Al Ain forward Soufiane Rahimi helped Morocco to a come-from-behind victory against minnows Haiti to seal the Atlas Lions' place in the World Cup Round of 32.

Rahimi had only been on as a substitute eight minutes when he controlled a flick on from Chadi Riad and drilled home via the aid of a deflection off a Haitian defender.

He then capitalised on a mistake by Jean-Kevin Duverne to cross for fellow sub Gessime Yassine to slot home in the 89th minute to seal a 4-2 victory for Morocco.

Victory sealed second spot in Group C for Morocco behind Brazil, who swept aside Scotland 3-0 to finish on seven points and with a better goal difference than Morocco.

Morocco are set to face the winner of Group F, who could be either the Netherlands, Japan or Sweden, in the Round of 32 on June 29 in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It was the second successive World Cup that Morocco have gone through the group phase unbeaten, following their historic run to the semi-finals at Qatar 2022.

"It was a tricky game, a difficult one. We didn't start well, but we changed our mindset and worked hard to get ourselves back into it," said Morocco captain Achraf Hakimi.

"We managed to win thanks to the way we attacked. At half-time, the message was to stay focused on winning the second balls. We couldn't let them grow in confidence. We're proud of what we did, but now we need to recover well and get ourselves ready for what's next."

Haiti's Lenny Joseph, left, in action with Morocco's Ismael Saibari. Reuters Info

Haiti, who were already eliminated before the match kicked off in Atlanta, threatened a shock when they led through a Yassine Bounou own goal after only 10 minutes.

Duverne cut the ball back across the penalty area, and Lenny Joseph gave it an audacious back heel flick. The ball ricocheted in off Bounou to give Haiti their first goal of the 2026 finals and their first at any World Cup in 52 years.

Hakimi levelled when he bundled the ball over the line after Haiti goalkeeper Johnny Placide could only parry a shot Bilal El Khannouss, but Wilson Isidor restored Haiti's lead with a thunderous strike from 25 yards just before the break.

Morocco went into half-time on level terms, though, when Ismael Saibari arrived in the box to finish a low Hakimi cross.

It was a third goal in as many games for Saibari, who is set to join German giants Bayern Munich after this tournament.

Midfielder El Khannouss admitted Morocco were guilty of underestimating their opponents in the first half.

"At times, we lacked humility and paid the price for it. We weren't fully committed in the duels, we gave them confidence and allowed them to grow into the game and score twice.

"At half-time, the coach told us we needed to be more aggressive, win the second balls and bring greater intensity to our attacking play."

Brazil's Vinicius Jr, left and Scotland's Kieran Tierney battle for the ball. PA Info

Vinicius at the double as Brazil top group

Vinicius Jr scored his third and fourth goals of the tournament as Brazil cruised ​into ​the last 32 ​with a 3-0 victory over Scotland at ⁠Miami Gardens, Florida to finish top of Group C.

The Real Madrid forward became the fifth Brazil player to score in all three games of a World Cup group stage, following in the footsteps of Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), and Ronaldo and Rivaldo (both 2002). On each occasion, Brazil went on to win the tournament.

With the brace, Vinicius ​pulled even with Norway's Erling Haaland and France's Kylian Mbappe, and one behind Argentina's ⁠Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot.

Matheus Cunha added his third goal of the competition for Brazil as victory sealed the five-time world champions' 15th consecutive advancement from ​the group stage. They will face the runner-up from Group F.

The introduction of Neymar as a late substitute – the veteran forward appearing in his fourth successive World Cup – gave the vast Brazilian contingent in the crowd something else to celebrate too.

"We've achieved our first objective, but we have to keep going. It was a difficult group," said Brazil captain Marquinhos.

"Now the real competition begins. It's like the Champions League – there's no point finishing top of your group if you're not ready afterwards. The small details are going to make all the difference."

Best photos of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters Info

Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP Info

Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP Info

DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his first strike against Austria. Reuters Info

Ismaila Sarr of Senegal retrieves the ball after scoring his team's second goal against Norway. AFP Info

Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters Info

France goalscorer Kylian Mbappe is embraced by head coach Didier Deschamps during their win over Iraq. AFP Info

Cape Verde's Helio Varela gets past Uruguay's Fernando Muslera before scoring their second goal. Reuters Info

Varela celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Uruguay in Miami. AFP Info

Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain scores his team's second goal against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. AFP Info

Hossam Abdelmaguid of Egypt leaves the pitch after an injury during the match against New Zealand. EPA Info

Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP Info

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium watches the ball go past for a goal that was eventually called back during the match with Iran in Los Angeles. AFP Info

Ismael Saibari of Morocco scores against Scotland at Boston Stadium. AFP Info

Japan's Daichi Kamada scores his country's first goal against Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico. Reuters Info

Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring his team's equaliser against Ivory Coast in Toronto, Canada. Reuters Info

Netherlands fans make their way to Houston Stadium before their country's match against Sweden. Reuters Info

Gustaf Lagerbielke of Sweden tackles Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands in Houston, US. EPA Info

Lionel Messi walks to take a corner during the match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. AFP Info







































Scotland, appearing at their first World Cup in 28 years, were already guaranteed to finish third in the group on three points following last week's win over Haiti.

But with a minus-three goal difference, it remains to be seen if that will be enough to secure them a place in the next round as one of the eight-best third-placed sides.

They fell behind after seven minutes when Vinicius capitalised on a horror mistake by Scots defender Scott McKenna and he added a second at the end of the first half before Cunha sealed victory just after the hour mark.

Steve Clarke admitted Brazil were well worth their victory and was pessimistic on Scotland's chances of remaining at the World Cup.

"You see their quality in the final third of the pitch, we didn't have that tonight. We created chances but it wasn't enough," said Clarke.

"Let's be honest, the best team won ... In the first four or five minutes, we passed the ball well and then made a mistake. You cannot do that at this level because it puts you on the back foot and it becomes a long night. For sure, I think we're going home."