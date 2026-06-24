Morocco reaffirm support for Achraf Hakimi while Neymar set to make 2026 World Cup bow for Brazil

Morocco goalkeeper Munir Mohamedi said captain Achraf Hakimi has the team's full support as they prepare to face Haiti in their final group match at the 2026 World Cup.

A French appeals court confirmed last week that Hakimi must stand trial in connection with a rape allegation dating back to March 2023.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender has repeatedly denied the allegation and maintained his innocence. No trial date has yet been announced.

Speaking at Tuesday's pre-match press conference, Mohamedi told reporters: “Everyone supports Achraf. He is our role model in Morocco, so we will always stand behind him in everything.”

The court’s decision was announced just hours before Morocco's match against Scotland. Hakimi captained the side to a 1-0 victory courtesy of an Ismael Saibari goal.

He continues to train with the squad and is expected to be named in Mohamed Ouahbi's team to face Haiti in Atlanta.

Following the Scotland match, Ouahbi said the squad was behind Hakimi.

"He's very calm and he played a great match. We're very calm about the situation and, most importantly, he is very calm."

Best of the 2026 World Cup - in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Croatia's Luka Modric is thrown into the air by teammates as they celebrate his 200th appearance for Croatia after the match against Panama. Reuters Info

Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during match between Portugal and Uzbekistan in Houston. AFP Info

Harry Kane shoots at goal during match between England and Ghana in Boston Stadium. AFP Info

DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu in action with Colombia's Davinson Sanchez, in Guadalajara. Reuters Info

Argentina's Lionel Messi becomes the all-time leading World Cup goalscorer with his first strike against Austria. Reuters Info

Ismaila Sarr of Senegal retrieves the ball after scoring his team's second goal against Norway. AFP Info

Norway players perform the traditional rowing celebration after their 3-2 win over Senegal. Reuters Info

France goalscorer Kylian Mbappe is embraced by head coach Didier Deschamps during their win over Iraq. AFP Info

Cape Verde's Helio Varela gets past Uruguay's Fernando Muslera before scoring their second goal. Reuters Info

Varela celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal against Uruguay in Miami. AFP Info

Mikel Oyarzabal of Spain scores his team's second goal against Saudi Arabia in Atlanta. AFP Info

Hossam Abdelmaguid of Egypt leaves the pitch after an injury during the match against New Zealand. EPA Info

Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP Info

Thibaut Courtois of Belgium watches the ball go past for a goal that was eventually called back during the match with Iran in Los Angeles. AFP Info

Ismael Saibari of Morocco scores against Scotland at Boston Stadium. AFP Info

Japan's Daichi Kamada scores his country's first goal against Tunisia in Monterrey, Mexico. Reuters Info

Germany's Deniz Undav celebrates scoring his team's equaliser against Ivory Coast in Toronto, Canada. Reuters Info

Netherlands fans make their way to Houston Stadium before their country's match against Sweden. Reuters Info

Gustaf Lagerbielke of Sweden tackles Cody Gakpo of the Netherlands in Houston, US. EPA Info

Lionel Messi walks to take a corner during the match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. AFP Info







































The Atlas Lions are second in Group C, level on points with Brazil but with an inferior goal difference. Morocco drew 1-1 against the Brazilians in their opening game.

A point against Haiti would secure Morocco’s place in the Round of 32, while a win could give Ouahbi’s team a chance to finish top of Group C, depending on Brazil’s result against Scotland.

Haiti have already been eliminated following defeats in their opening two matches, but Ouahbi told reporters that Morocco respect their opponents and will approach the match with full focus.

"It's a World Cup match. They will be super motivated because they will want their first win, their first points and their first goal. They have genuine objectives and for us it's the same," he said.

"If we think about anything other than winning the match, I think we will regret it.

"We are growing in this competition and I am certain we will continue to grow tactically, physically and mentally because these matches are giving us a lot."

Carlo Ancelotti, right, said Neymar has performed well in training and could play a part in the game against Scotland. AFP Info

Brazil v Scotland: Raphinha out, Neymar in?

Brazil will be without a key part of their attack for their ​match against ​Scotland in Florida with Raphinha sidelined due to a hamstring injury.

Raphinha, 29, picked up the injury in the 3-0 win over Haiti last week and was replaced in the 40th minute.

The Barcelona winger's injury could mean a first start at this World Cup for Neymar, who has recovered from a calf injury and is ⁠available to play the entire game if needed, according to Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti.

Asked who might fill in for Raphinha, Ancelotti said ‌of Neymar: "He is available, he trained very well this ​week. He is fit and able and ‌ready to play. We are ⁠very happy he is back. ​He is a high-quality player.

"He can play from half time or ​the whole ‌90 minutes. He is very well, he worked very hard, so he is ⁠ready. His attitude is very good, he's in good spirits, he's ⁠a good player, a good teammate. He's very serious and we want to get him back to playing as soon as possible.

"I'm very happy. He brings experience, knowledge – he is doing very well."

Should he play, Neymar, 34, will appear at his fourth World Cup, looking to add to his total of eight World Cup goals.

A point against Scotland will see five-time champions Brazil punch their ticket to the knockout round.