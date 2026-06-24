World Cup quiz: Lamine Yamal magic and more from second week

The 2026 World Cup has settled into a nice rhythm and teams are turning their attention to the next task at hand - the knockout rounds.

The usual suspects have made a strong start to the tournament with stars like Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland leading a goal frenzy in North America; 132 goals were scored after 44 matches at a rate of three per game.

Argentina, France, Norway, co-hosts USA and Mexico, and Germany are through to the Round of 32 while Haiti, Jordan, Tunisia and Turkey are out.

The response to the tournament has been brilliant, especially in US, where record crowds have attended the opening stages of the finals.

Heat has been a factor at some venues, although the hydration breaks provided to combat it have not been welcome by everyone.

A lot has happened so far. And more is expected in the coming weeks. Did you follow everything that unfolded closely?