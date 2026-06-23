Argentina boss Scaloni praises Messi: 'When Leo switches on, everyone switches on'

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni said he was running out of ways to describe captain Lionel Messi after his latest World Cup showing.

Messi made history on Monday with two goals against Austria to become the all-time leading scorer at the World Cup with 18 goals.

He had earlier missed a penalty, denying him the chance of a second consecutive hat-trick at these finals.

With Messi, it's never just about the goals, though, according to Scaloni.

"When Leo switches on, everyone switches on. That's also a credit to this team," he said in his post-match press conference.

"Today, even when the team was suffering without the ball, he worked hard, won possession for a goal and looked completely committed. That's because of what he generates. It's incredible.

"I honestly don't know what else to say anymore. I don't know if people are even getting tired of hearing it. It's just what it is."

Messi leads the race for the Golden Boot, sitting a goal ahead of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, who both have four goals each, following his hat-trick against Algeria and his double against Austria.

Argentina's 2-0 win over the Austrians means they will top Group J regardless of the outcome of their final match against Jordan on Saturday and with it a place in the Round of 32.

Lionel Scaloni has guided Argentina to back-to-back wins at the 2026 World Cup. Reuters Info

Despite their two victories to begin their World Cup defence, Scaloni said neither game had been easy.

"The great merit of this team is knowing what to do in every moment of the game," Scaloni said.

"We know how to suffer, and that's one of this team's strengths.

"It looked like it was going to be easy, but I assure you it wasn't. You've seen both matches – they were difficult games."

Scaloni was at the helm in Qatar four years ago when La Albiceleste won their third World Cup with a penalty shoot-out victory over France.

The early signs are they look good for a deep run in these finals, although Scaloni cautioned that many teams were capable of winning it.

"There are seven or eight national teams capable of becoming world champions," he said.

"This World Cup won't be decided by favourites or by the players each country has. It will be decided by many other factors: psychology and physical condition among them.

"We'll be in the fight, but it will be hard. It will be difficult for us against the big teams, and difficult for them against us too. That's the reality."

Previous slide Next slide Amine Gouiri celebrates scoring Algeria's second goal to earn his side a 2-1 win and send Jordan crashing out of the World Cuo. Reuters Info

King Abdullah of Jordan attends the 2026 World Cup match against Algeria at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Reuters Info

Jordan's Husam Abudahab, right, wins a header ahead of Algeria's Nadhir Benbouali. Reuters Info

Algeria's Fares Chaibi and Nadhir Benbouali in action with Jordan's Noor Al Rawabdeh. Reuters Info

Nizar Al Rashdan scores Jordan's first World Cup goal. Reuters Info

Nizar Al Rashdan celebrates after scoring against Algeria. Reuters Info

Mahmoud Almardi of Jordan reacts after a challenge from Rafik Belghali of Algeria. AFP Info

Algeria's Rayan Ait Nouri, left, in action with Jordan's Ehsan Haddad. Reuters Info

Algeria fans cheer during the match between Jordan and Algeria at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara. EPA Info

Jordan's Nizar Al Rashdan heads at goal. Reuters Info



















Victory raises Algeria hopes

Hoping to join Argentina in the last 32 are Algeria, who came from behind to beat fellow Arab nation Jordan 2-1.

The Fennecs trailed to a first-half Nizar Al Rashdan goal but drew level through substitute Nadhir Benbouali and then snatched all three points through Amine Gouiri's late winner.

Victory secured Algeria their first points in Group J, placing them third behind Austria although level on points, while also ending debutants Jordan's tournament.

The equation for the North Africans is simple: Beat Austria in Kansas City on Saturday and they will advance to the knockout stage.

"What mattered for us was to win this match, to stay in the hunt, to make it through to the knockout stage, and ultimately to have our fate in our own hands," Algeria coach Vladimir Petkovic said.

"Nothing has yet been decided, but we’re in a good position.”