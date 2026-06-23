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World Cup 2026

Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan wanted to change the team's preparations for the Iran game. EPA
Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan wanted to change the team's preparations for the Iran game. EPA
Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan wanted to change the team's preparations for the Iran game. EPA
Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan wanted to change the team's preparations for the Iran game. EPA

World Cup 2026: Egypt denied request to stay in Seattle ahead of Iran game

Pharaohs' request blocked on security grounds as they look to seal top spot in Group G

The National

June 23, 2026

Egypt's request to fly ‌directly from Vancouver to Seattle for their final World Cup group game against Iran was denied by US authorities, according to manager Hossam Hassan.

The Pharaohs face Iran at Lumen Field on Friday looking to wrap up a place in the Round of 32 and made a late request to stay in the city ahead of the match.

Local officials rejected the plan on security grounds, and Egypt instead returned to their training base at Spokane, about 280 miles east of Seattle.

“The security authorities refused the team’s request to stay in the city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup, and therefore the team’s delegation will return to the city of Spokane," Egypt manager Hassan said in a statement released by the Egyptian Football Association.

"The team had wanted to travel directly to Seattle to preserve the players from travel fatigue due to the numerous trips in preparation for the Iran match on June 26."

Egypt are top of Group G after recording a 3-1 win over New Zealand - their first victory in a World Cup match.

That took them to four points and as good as secured their place in the next round. A point against Iran will guarantee progress, while victory will ensure they go through as group winners.

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    Mohamed Salah of Egypt scores his team's second goal against New Zealand in Vancouver. AFP
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Updated: June 23, 2026, 6:38 AM
EgyptWorld Cup 2026Iran