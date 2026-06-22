Egypt's first World Cup win puts spotlight on style of fiery coach Hossam Hassan

Egypt's Hossam Hassan will be 60 in August, but the Pharaohs' coach has kept up the menacing swagger and physique of a mean street fighter that defined him as a star forward years ago.

He paces tirelessly up and down during games, yells instructions to the players at the top of his voice and protests against referees' calls with a vertical jump or a dramatic burial of his head in his hands.

Last week, he protested against the Pharaohs not being given a penalty in their opening Group G match against Belgium by giving the referee a bear hug to demonstrate what he thought happened.

The referee pushed Hassan away before the Pharaohs' captain Mohamed Salah quickly intervened, leading his fuming coach away to save him from a possible red card.

When Hassan first took charge of the Pharaohs in 2024, many doubted he had what it takes to coach the seven-time African champions, who are looking for their first continental title in more than a decade and a first respectable run in the World Cup.

He was dismissed by pundits as an emotional demolition ball whose tempestuous outbursts on and off the pitch did more harm than good.

He did not disappoint.

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan runs on to the pitch waving his country's flag after beating New Zealand 3-1 in a Group G match. Reuters Info

National hero

Hassan did not see eye to eye with his star winger Salah during his early days on the job. He also had issues with other players, such as France-based striker Mustafa Mohammed of FC Nantes.

He was intensely disliked by the press and had little tolerance for criticism. Moreover, he was widely seen as incapable of showing the depth of knowledge and tactics to win difficult or charged games.

Well, that's all in the past now, or at least most of it is.

Hassan has become a national hero for the first time as the Pharaohs' coach after he shepherded the national team to their first World Cup win on Sunday, a come-from-behind, 3-1 victory against New Zealand.

Egypt's 1-1 draw with Belgium in their first group game last week was also hailed as impressive.

Mohamed Salah of Egypt greets supporters as he celebrates winning the Fifa World Cup 2026 group stage match against New Zealand. EPA Info

The win over New Zealand sent the Egyptians top of the group, which also includes Iran. With four points after two matches, the odds are in their favour to advance to the knockout stage for the first time. Egypt take on Iran on Saturday in their last group match.

The Pharaohs were the first African side to qualify for a World Cup, way back in 1934. They also took part in the 1990 edition in Italy, when Hassan was the squad's star striker, and again in 2018, when they lost all three group games.

That poor run in Russia eight years ago gave them the unenviable distinction of never winning a match in three World Cup appearances. They did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Appeal to patriotism

After a lacklustre first half against New Zealand that ended with the Pharaohs trailing 0-1, Hassan did what many believe he does best, loudly motivating the squad by appealing to their love of country. Some local media reported that he screamed at the squad so hard and so loud he could be heard a good distance away from the team's changing room.

Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Group G match against Belgium at Seattle Stadium on June 15. Getty Images Info

He berated them for making light of the responsibility placed on their shoulders by a football-crazed nation of nearly 110 million who look to the Pharaohs for a reprieve from the hardship that most Egyptians have faced for years as their government struggles to keep the economy afloat.

"I told them at half-time that we are not leaving here except with a win," Hassan told reporters after the match in Vancouver, Canada. "We are not going to break the heart of the people of Egypt and take away the joy they felt after the last match [against Belgium].

"I want to thank the people of Egypt, the downtrodden and the kind; all of the women, men and children who trust and believe in us."

Football commentators say Hassan has consistently used patriotism to motivate the squad, often citing his resolve to make Egyptians happy, emphasising the bond between him and the players as fellow Egyptians.

Hamza Abdel Karim of Egypt, left, in action against Finn Surman of New Zealand during their World Cup 2026 group stage match in Vancouver, Canada. EPA Info

"An indigenous boss has always made a difference to the players," said Mahmoud Al Makhbazy, a veteran football analyst. "Hossam Hassan plays patriotic songs during training sessions to motivate the players. He also understands the players better than foreign managers.

"He initially had problems with some players, but that is over now and he's showing personality and authority. Who else can sub Mohamed Salah without thinking twice except him?"

He was alluding to sending in Barcelona youth player Hamza Abdelkarim, 18, in place of Salah in the 70th minute of the Belgium game.

Brave selections

"Hossam is one of us," legendary Egyptian midfielder Mohammad Abu Treka said. "He tells his players they should consider themselves privileged to be in a position to make Egyptians happy."

Showing authority and exercising good judgment, Hassan opted for Abdelkarim, knowing that, barring unforeseen developments, the teenager must be prepared to be the squad's main striker for at least the next decade or longer.

He also kept faith with Mostafa Zico, starting him instead of the more experienced Mahmoud Trezeguet. He was vindicated when Zico levelled the score against New Zealand with a header and later made an assist.

Hassan has also benched goalkeeper Mohammed El Shennawy – a starting fixture for many years – and started the younger Mostafa Shobeir, who pulled off several spectacular saves against New Zealand and Belgium.

"Hossam Hassan can do this without anyone questioning his choices," said Sabry Sirag, a football commentator. "He is Egypt's all-time top scorer with 68 goals and the only one who has been both a member and manager of two World Cup squads that are 36 years apart.

"The entire squad, including Salah, can only aspire to get to where he is. He is both a legend and an icon to all members of the team. And now that he is calmer, he's close to the players."