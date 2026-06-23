Erling Haaland shoots down Senegal but can he rival Messi and Mbappe for Golden Boot?

Erling Haaland ensured the battle for the World Cup’s Golden Boot is not a two-horse race with a clinical brace in Norway’s 3-2 win over Senegal in New Jersey.

After Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe increased their tallies for the tournament to five and four respectively, the Manchester City striker kept himself within a goal of leader Messi as he scored a quick-fire double after the half-time break.

Norway opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when Marcus Holmgren Pedersen capitalised on a defensive howler from Kalidou Koulibaly to sneak the ball past goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Haaland got his first almost immediately after the break when he found himself in the perfect position to finish off a brilliant counter-attacking run and pass from Martin Odegaard.

Senegal struck back five minutes later through Ismaila Sarr, but Haaland restored Norway’s advantage in the 57th minute with a first-time strike that was lofted over Mendy and into the back of the net.

Sarr guaranteed a thrilling finish when he scored his second at the start of stoppage time, but Norway were ultimately able to fend off Senegal’s late rally.

Can Haaland win the Golden Boot?

The race for the Golden Boot is fast becoming one of the tournament's key storylines, with the goals flowing and the biggest names in football all showing up.

That includes Haaland, who couldn't have wished for a better introduction to World Cup football, with four in two games and his goals contributing to a 100 per cent start for his team.

Messi's five goals might have once been enough to win the Golden Boot outright, but the winner will likely push up into double figures in 2026.

With both France and Argentina expected to go deep, it is hard to look past Messi and Mbappe as favourites at this stage.

Haaland's manager, Stale Solbakken, acknowledged as much after the game.

“Well, I mean, today [Haaland] did miss an open goal, and he could even have scored four,” Solbakken joked. “No, I mean, he is the best striker – he is not playing for France or Argentina, he scores for Norway. He's scored four goals now, two braces on the biggest stage.

“It's easier to win the Golden Boot when you play for France and Argentina, but we'll try to give Erling more games, and more help also in the next games. So he's on fire and I'm very happy for him that he can score on the biggest stage.”

What's next?

Norway's win over Senegal guarantees progression to the knockout rounds, and they have now won two group-stage games for the first time in their history. They face France next with top spot on the line.

Senegal will need a victory against Iraq in their final group game to give themselves a chance of making it to the Round of 32.