Mbappe dazzles as France outclass Iraq in stormy Philadelphia

France's attack was on full display on Monday night, as Kylian Mbappe twice to secure a 3-0 win against Iraq, who also lost talisman striker Aymen Hussein to an apparent injury.

In a game that included a 2-hour and 10-minute delay due to thunderstorms in Philadelphia, it was Mbappe's brace that displayed the wealth of attacking flair that France possess.

That now brings him within one of Lionel Messi in the race for the Golden Boot. He also sits two goals behind the all-time World Cup record of 18, also set by Messi earlier on Monday.

Mbappe's double were his 12th goals in his [ast 12 games for France.

The Real Madrid star's first goal came in the 14th minute with a screaming kick off his weaker foot from outside the box.

Disaster ensued for Iraq in the 54th minute. Goalkeeper Ahmed Basil failed to control a pass from centre-back Zaid Tahseen. Ousmane Dembele pounced on the mistake and delivered a selfless pass to Mbappe, who buried the ball into the open net.

It was a similar mistake Iraq made in their first match against Norway, which resulted in Jalal Hassan being benched in favour of Basil.

Iraq players huddle during the match against France in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. EPA Info

The change of goalkeeper was one of several made by Graham Arnold. The Australian head coach shifted to a 4-5-1 line-up, moved Zidane Iqbal into the No 10 role and dropped striker Ali Al Hamadi to the bench.

Iraq's talisman striker Aymen Hussein's status is also in doubt after he came off in the 25th minute with an apparent injury. He was replaced by Al Hamadi, who remained the focal point of Iraq's attack.

His inclusion sparked some creative momentum for Iraq, who remained competitive with France in possession, but they lacked few outlets to pressure French goalkeeper Mike Maignan and failed to produce a shot on goal.

Iraq's forward Aymen Hussein heads the ball past France's defender William Saliba. AFP Info

Despite Arnold's tinkering, Iraq had answers for the pressure test they faced on Monday night despite a handful of displays that showed strong build-up play from the back.

Iraq perhaps had their best spell after Arnold made a double substitution in the 73rd minute, replacing Ibrahim Bayesh and Amir Al Ammari with Marko Farki and Aimar Sher. Iraq recovered possession in midfield before Al Hamadi latched on to a cross right in front of Maignan's net, although his shot was wide.

And, like the relentless downpour that soaked Lincoln Financial Field, France applied wave after wave of pressure against Iraq's defence. Wingers Michael Olise and Bradley Barcola stormed up the wings, while Dembele scored his first World Cup goal in the 66th minute.

Olise nearly added a goal of his own in the 58th minute with a chip shot out of Basil's reach yet was denied by the crossbar. Mbappe nearly completed his hat-trick in the 90th minute.

Monday's defeat leaves Iraq's World Cup hopes hanging by a thread. While they could neither advance nor be eliminated following the result of this game, they currently sit fourth in Group I on zero points.

Iraq will next play against Senegal in Toronto on Friday to close out group play, with elimination on the line.