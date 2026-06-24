World Cup 2026 power rankings: All 48 teams rated ahead of final round of group games

Every team has now played twice at the 2026 Fifa World Cup - and the qualification picture is becoming clearer.

It's been a week where Argentina, France and Spain all underlined their title credentials, while there were mixed performances from the group of nations jostling for position behind them.

At the other end of the scale, the game is up for Turkey, Haiti, Panama, Jordan and Tunisia, who have all been eliminated.

Below, our power rankings take a look at who has impressed and who has work to do following two completed rounds of World Cup group games.

1 Argentina ↑

It's hard not to take notice when the holders begin their campaign with two comprehensive wins and the greatest player of all time scores five goals. Argentina have a defined way of playing and it's all about getting Messi into areas where he can do maximum damage. Algeria and Austria were powerless to stop him. They look like a seasoned tournament team and the potential pathway ahead also appears favourable.

2 France ↓

France have so far justified their top billing with wins over Senegal and more recently Iraq. For all his critics, Kylian Mbappe is a force of nature at World Cups and now has a staggering record of 16 goals in 16 games. France's midfield is still definitely a concern, but their forward line is electric. Sterner tests await and their final group game against a dangerous Norway side will tell us more.

3 Spain ↔

Bounced back to form by thrashing Saudi Arabia and it was immediately obvious how critical Lamine Yamal is to this Spanish side. The Barca star makes things happen and took just 10 minutes to score on his World Cup debut. Keep him fit and they'll go close. Rodri also looked much sharper and that's a big plus for La Roja. Their earlier failure to break down Cape Verde keeps them third on this list but it's understandable why they are the favourites for many.

4 Netherlands ↑

The Dutch have spent the last few years agonising over their lack of firepower and who was going to succeed Memphis Depay up front. For the moment, that man is Brian Brobbey after his double against Sweden. The Oranje looked the real deal in that game and should easily wrap up top spot in the group against Tunisia. They deserve to jump up a couple of spots after one of the stronger performances of the past week.

5 Germany ↔

Not many fancied Germany going into the tournament and it's debatable how much should be read into a 7-1 demolition of Curacao. However, a 2-1 win – albeit a late and somewhat fortunate one – against Ivory Coast is a very solid result. They can now rest players against Ecuador with top spot in the bag.

6 Portugal ↑

So far we've seen the good (elite finishing) and the bad (lack of mobility and inability to press) of having the 41-year-old Ronaldo up front. The discourse will continue despite his goals against Uzbekistan, with his anonymous display against DR Congo still fresh in the memory. Either way, he's not going anywhere. Portugal have so many good players, particularly in midfield, and will be targeting victory over Colombia and top spot in the group.

7 England ↓

After the positivity of their opening win over Croatia, England were given a reality check as they ran into an obdurate Ghana side. The 0-0 draw might even have been worse had decisions gone against Thomas Tuchel's team in the second half. They should still breeze through as group winners but this result and performance will temper expectations.

Play 01:05 Moroccan fans celebrate their team's victory over Scotland

8 Morocco ↓

The North Africans really lived up to the hype in the first half against both Brazil and Scotland. Playing without a conventional striker, they have a fluid midfield and attack with technical quality all over the pitch. They did fade in the second half of both games though, and that's something to keep an eye on going forward.

9 Brazil ↔

Brazil's shortcomings in midfield and at full-back were signposted before the tournament and they are yet to fully convince. Matheus Cunha took his chance to impress against Haiti and should now be a fixture in the forward line. They will hope to score a few against Scotland and lock down top spot in their group finale.

10 Norway ↑

Erling Haaland announced his arrival on the World Cup stage with a double against Iraq and another brace in the 3-2 win over Senegal. Six points from two games and a place in the Round of 32, Norway have so far lived up to their tag as dangerous outsiders. They are up a place to 10th for collecting Senegal's scalp.

11 USA ↑

It's conventional wisdom that the tournament as a whole benefits if the hosts have a good run, and the US's hammering of Paraguay and Australia will have stateside football fans dreaming of going far. Mauricio Pochettino's team look exciting going forward and in Folarin Balogun they have a major goal threat. The draw could open up for them.

12 Japan ↓

Thrashed a seriously poor Tunisia 4-0 after previously showing great fighting spirit and quality to pull level twice against the Netherlands. Clearly a talented side and one that should progress.

13 Mexico ↑

Two wins from two, no goals conceded and top spot in Group A locked down. Mexico have shown they are a force when playing at home at the Azteca Stadium.

14 Croatia ↓

The Croats are not at the level of the side that finished second in 2018 and third in 2022 but remain a solid tournament team. They caused England problems in the first half before ultimately being outgunned. They followed up with a 1-0 win over Panama to get back on course for the knockout stages.

15 Switzerland ↑

Usually a reliable tournament team, the Swiss were caught by a sucker punch late on against Qatar before returning to form and thumping Bosnia 4-1. Will look to go on and win the group.

Play 00:24 Fans celebrate as Egypt make World Cup history

16 Egypt ↑

A maiden World Cup win over New Zealand followed an impressive display against Belgium in their opener. Seem to have found a way of playing that suits a team front-loaded with attacking talent. A promising tournament so far for the Pharaohs, and they can wrap up top spot by avoiding defeat against Iran.

17 Ivory Coast ↑

One of the stronger African sides at the tournament. The team looks powerful all over the pitch and an opening win over a fancied Ecuador was followed up by an unlucky and last-gasp loss to Germany. Should clinch second place when they face Curacao.

18 Colombia ↑

Daniel Munoz's finish for the opening goal against Uzbekistan was one of the strikes of the tournament so far, and he was at it again to break the deadlock against a determined DR Congo. Colombia have their flaws but now face Portugal to decide top spot in Group K.

19 Senegal ↓

One of Africa's fancied sides have found it tough going in an ultra competitive group alongside France and Norway. That said, they should beat Iraq in Toronto and squeeze through as one of the best third-placed teams. Might do well to unleash some of the talent they have sat on the bench.

20 South Korea ↓

Full of energy in the second half against the Czech Republic and worthy winners before going down to a narrow defeat to hosts Mexico. Should have enough to wrap up second spot against South Africa.

21 Sweden ↓

The Swedes tore Tunisia apart in their opening 5-1 win before losing by the same score to the Dutch. What to make of them? Dangerous going forward but vulnerable at the back, Graham Potter's side face Japan next to decide second and third places in Group F.

22 Austria ↑

Looked to be in damage limitation mode against a Messi-inspired Argentina before going down 2-0 without much of a fight. Previously had their hands full against Jordan and looked a little overawed by the occasion. That said, they still got the job done thanks to individual quality and ruthlessness at corners.

23 Canada ↑

Looked a decent side in the second half against Bosnia and Herzegovina and took that momentum into their 6-0 drubbing of Qatar. If they can avoid defeat against the Swiss then they would stay in Canada for the Round of 32.

24 Belgium ↓

After years of being one of Europe's top sides, the Red Devils appear to be on the slide. They were second best against Egypt and then flopped again in a 0-0 draw against Iran. Ageing talisman Kevin De Bruyne looks a shadow of his former self. The Jeremy Doku saga has been an unwelcome distraction and they'll need him to step up against New Zealand.

25 Uruguay ↓

Saw their hopes hit hard by a 2-2 draw against Cape Verde. OK, there's something magical happening with the tiny African nation, but it was a poor display from the South American World Cup stalwarts. Marcelo Bielsa's team had looked much better in the second half against Saudi Arabia but now must beat Spain to be sure of progress. They've been a disappointment.

26 Iran ↑

Have defied expectations to claim successive draws. The arrangements forced upon Iran by Fifa and the US mean the team is at a significant disadvantage. That makes their 2-2 draw against New Zealand and the 0-0 against Belgium look even better.

27 Cape Verde ↑

Two valiant performances in two games to secure a 0-0 draw against Spain and then a 2-2 draw against Uruguay. They have been one of the stories of the tournament so far. Get another result against Saudi Arabia and they'll qualify.

28 Scotland ↑

Edged their way past Haiti and then showed limited ambition in a 1-0 defeat to Morocco. That said, they might have had a penalty – both John McGinn and Scott McTominay had shouts – and Scotland improved after the break. Results elsewhere mean they look good for a best third-placed team slot.

Fans at World Cup 2026 – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Jordanian supporters gather in Santa Clara, California, before their team takes on Algeria. Reuters Info

Algeria fans prepare to drive their team on inside the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in California. Reuters Info

Belgian fans blend their national flag's colours with American cowboy culture before their side face Iran at the Los Angeles Stadium. AFP Info

Norway's fans perform their Viking rowing celebration during their win over Senegal in New Jersey. AFP Info

An Ecuadorian fan hopes his side can soar into the knockout phase, before a match with Curacao in Kansas City. AFP Info

A Scotland fan at the Fifa World Cup Group C match against Morocco at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, US. Morocco beat Scotland 1-0. PA Info

A United States fan sets off a flare at a screening in Seattle before the team's match against Australia. The US beat Australia 2-0 in the Group D match. Reuters Info

A Qatar fan holds a replica of the World Cup trophy as his team take on co-host Canada in Vancouver. Canada won the Group B match 6-0. Reuters Info

A Mexico supporter gets ready to watch his team gallop into the knockout stage with a win over South Korea. EPA Info

A Ghana fan at Toronto Stadium. Reuters Info

England fans celebrate the 4-2 win over Croatia. AFP Info

A Colombia fan before the match against Uzbekistan. Reuters Info

Algerian fans before the match against Argentina in Kansas City. AFP Info

A Jordan supporter at the Group J match between Austria and Jordan at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium in Santa Clara, California. AFP Info

Argentinan fans celebrate after the Group J match between Argentina and Algeria at Kansas City Stadium. Reuters Info

Forty-eight national football teams are in the US, Canada and Mexico for the opening stages of the Fifa World Cup 2026 and their fans are making a huge splash of colour and character at matches. Here Egypt fans arrive for the Pharaohs' Group G match with Belgium at Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington state. AFP Info

Scotland fans, alias the Tartan Army, are back at a World Cup for the first time since France '98 and are celebrating a 1-0 win over Haiti at the Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. PA Info

Saudi Arabia fans inside the ground before the match with Uruguay at the Miami Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Reuters Info

Tunisia fans in the World Cup spirit for the Group F match between Sweden and Tunisia at the Monterrey Stadium in Guadalupe, Nuevo Leon state, northern Mexico. AFP Info

Some things are worth the effort: A young Iran fan with his national flag at the Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, before the team's 2-2 draw with New Zealand. Reuters Info

Qatar fans celebrate after Boualem Khoukhi scores their first tournament goal in their 1-1 draw with Switzerland at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium, Santa Clara, California. Reuters Info

In Florida, a Uruguay fan with his face painted in the colours of his national flag waits for kick-off in the match against Saudi Arabia. Reuters Info

Japan fans cheer from the stands during the Group F game between Netherlands and Japan at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. AFP Info













































29 Australia ↓

It was disappointing to see coach Tony Popovic shuffle his pack and drop both goalscorers from their win over Turkey for their second game, against the US. A flat 2-0 defeat ensued, but they'll go through in second spot if they can avoid defeat against Paraguay.

30 DR Congo ↓

Looked solid in their 1-1 draw against Portugal and for an hour until falling behind against Colombia. Can seal qualification with a game against Uzbekistan still to come.

31 Ecuador ↓

A much-hyped side going into the tournament, Ecuador are another to flop after losing to Ivory Coast and drawing 0-0 with Curacao. Now must beat Germany to go through. Looks tough for them.

32 Ghana ↑

Ghana didn't even manage to qualify for the 24-team Afcon but veteran Carlos Queiroz has very quickly got them organised with his trademark defensive football. With four points on the board, they'll play in the knockout stages.

33 Czech Republic ↑

An undoubted menace at set pieces, but lack the legs to make a big impact at this tournament. Can still qualify if they manage to upset group winners Mexico who are likely to rest players.

34 Algeria ↑

Salvaged their tournament with a late rally to beat Jordan having failed to lay a glove on Argentina in their first match. A group finale against Austria will determine who goes through as runners-up.

35 Bosnia-Herzegovina ↓

Looked to struggle in the hot conditions and were fortunate to get a point against hosts Canada before being swept aside 4-1 by the Swiss. Third place is up for grabs when they face Qatar.

36 Paraguay ↑

Put in a woeful effort in their 4-1 defeat to the US but then got back on track with a win over Turkey despite going down to 10 men. Face Australia next in a playoff for second/third in Group D.

Play 03:25 How six Arab nations can keep World Cup hopes alive

37 Saudi Arabia ↓

Thumped by Spain after a 1-1 draw against Uruguay. It means they qualify if they can beat Cape Verde. It's a scenario they'd have taken beforehand - even if Cape Verde look better than anyone imagined.

38 New Zealand ↓

Encouraging display in their 2-2 draw with Iran but then well-beaten by Egypt to slip to the foot of Group G.

39 South Africa ↑

After a calamitous showing in the opening game against Mexico, they improved to grab a draw against the Czech Republic. Have an outside chance of progress but must beat South Korea to go through.

40 Curacao ↑

Their 0-0 draw with Ecuador was a beautiful moment coming after the 7-1 hammering at the hands of Germany.

41 Qatar ↓

They fought hard to stay in the game against Switzerland and claim an impressive point before falling apart in spectacular fashion in a 6-0 hammering by Canada. Ill-discipline saw them reduced to nine and they now must bounce back against Bosnia if they are to extend their stay in North America.

42 Uzbekistan ↓

Unsurprisingly found themselves outclassed against Portugal. Previously battled hard but fell short against Colombia. Finish up the group against DR Congo still looking for a first ever point in World Cup football.

Play 00:58 Iraq fans inspired at Rocky Steps in Philadelphia

43 Iraq ↓

Iraq's fans have been among the best in the tournament and they have kept going despite being handed a nightmare of a group. Will rally for one last push against Senegal in their final game in Toronto.

44 Turkey ↓

Wow. What a disaster. Turkey are gone after two games, leaving a football-mad country bitterly disappointed. This dismal showing doesn't truly reflect the strength of Turkish football and there will be plenty of soul searching as to why the team flopped so badly. Coach Vincenzo Montella is surely set to pay the price.

45 Jordan ↓

Jordan will have won some new fans following their effort in defeats against Algeria and Austria. They have talented forwards but the goalkeeper and a weakness defending set pieces have been costly.

46 Panama ↓

By all accounts an improved side in recent years, but defeats against Ghana and Croatia mean they are out.

47 Haiti ↓

They put up a spirited effort but still lost to Scotland before a predictable 3-0 defeat to Brazil. They're out and playing for pride against Morocco.

48 Tunisia ↓

A disastrous opening performance saw them lose 5-1 to Sweden and sack their manager Sabri Lamouchi. Herve Renard took charge but a 4-0 defeat to Japan confirmed their exit. What a miserable campaign after a strong qualification process.

App users: Click here to download the World Cup wall chart