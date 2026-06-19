World Cup round-up: Qatar crushed 6-0 by Canada, Mexico through to knockouts and Morocco return to action

Qatar's World Cup campaign suffered a heavy blow overnight, losing 6-0 to Canada in Vancouver after two red cards left them chasing the match.

The result was overshadowed by a serious injury to Canada's Ismael Kone, who left on a stretcher in the 51st minute after a challenge from Assim Madibo. Kone gave the crowd a thumbs up before leaving the pitch. Jonathan David scored a hat-trick and Qatar now face Bosnia and Herzegovina needing a big response to stay in the tournament.

Mexico became the first team to reach the knockout stage, beating South Korea 1-0 in Guadalajara to win Group A with two wins and two clean sheets. Switzerland defeated Bosnia 4-1 after being frustrated for more than an hour, while Czech Republic and South Africa drew 1-1.

Lionel Messi's family confirmed his father Jorge is receiving medical treatment for an unspecified health issue. Messi had been emotional after his hat-trick against Algeria, saying he had faced difficulties unrelated to football.

Morocco face Scotland at 2am tomorrow in Boston in what could be the Arab world's most significant match of the weekend. A win would put Morocco in a strong position to reach the knockouts. The US face Australia at 11pm tonight and Brazil face Haiti at 4.30am tomorrow after an opening draw with Morocco.

Mina Rzouki presents Trending Middle East's World Cup round-up, a daily bonus series from The National for the duration of the tournament.