Trump revives Iran talks, Egypt earthquake and UAE approves cholesterol pill

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump says new negotiations with Iran will begin after he halted a planned military strike.

Diplomacy is expected to focus first on reopening the Strait of Hormuz before addressing Tehran’s nuclear programme.

We also look at falling oil prices as markets react to renewed hopes for diplomacy.

We examine a magnitude-5.6 earthquake near Suez, Egypt that was felt across several countries in the eastern Mediterranean.

In this episode, we also find out more about the UAE becoming only the second country to approve a new daily pill to treat high cholesterol.

We explore Dubai reporting a 12 per cent drop in public transport journeys during the first half of the year, with the Iran war affecting tourism and commuting patterns across the emirate.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.