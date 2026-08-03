Podcasts
Trending Middle East

Trump revives Iran talks, Egypt earthquake and UAE approves cholesterol pill

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

August 03, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump says new negotiations with Iran will begin after he halted a planned military strike.

Diplomacy is expected to focus first on reopening the Strait of Hormuz before addressing Tehran’s nuclear programme.

We also look at falling oil prices as markets react to renewed hopes for diplomacy.

We examine a magnitude-5.6 earthquake near Suez, Egypt that was felt across several countries in the eastern Mediterranean.

In this episode, we also find out more about the UAE becoming only the second country to approve a new daily pill to treat high cholesterol.

We explore Dubai reporting a 12 per cent drop in public transport journeys during the first half of the year, with the Iran war affecting tourism and commuting patterns across the emirate.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: August 03, 2026, 7:15 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

U.S. President Donald Trump points a finger as he boards Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey, U.S., August 2, 2026. REUTERS/Daniel Heuer
Headphones

Trump revives Iran talks, Egypt earthquake and UAE approves cholesterol pill

Mike Pompeo and Manus Cranny
Play22:22

Mike Pompeo on where the US-Iran war could go next

A mourner carries the body of Palestinian girl Rateel Al-Balawi, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent, according to medics, during her funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 30, 2026. REUTERS / Ramadan Abed
Headphones

US hails Hamas disarmament deal and Saudi Arabia aims to protect Red Sea ships

A damaged car and a damaged building are seen at the site of a strike in Bartalla in the northern Iraqi Nineveh province on July 29, 2026. US-Saudi strikes on Iraq on July 29 killed at least 20 members of a former paramilitary alliance that includes pro-Iran groups, the alliance said. The United States and Saudi Arabia said they had struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq in response to attacks on US forces and Saudi oil facilities. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) / Attention editors: AFP covers the war in the Middle East through its extensive regional network, including bureaus in Tehran, Jerusalem and several neighboring countries. Since the start of the conflict, journalists have been working under increasingly restrictive conditions. Authorities in several countries have limited reporters’ movements, photo and live video coverage from sensitive locations. Some governments and armed groups have banned images of missile or drone strikes and other security-related sites. / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Ziad OBEID has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: corrects byline [Zaid AL-OBEIDI] instead of [Ziad OBEID]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. ”
Headphones

What the US-Saudi strikes on militias in Iraq reveal about the wider war

More podcasts