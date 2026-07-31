US announces Hamas disarmament deal, Saudi Arabia aims to protect Red Sea shipping and Fifa faces boycott

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump announces that the Gaza Board of Peace has secured an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas.

We also look at Saudi Arabia’s proposal for a 43-country maritime coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al Mandeb strait and Gulf of Aden, amid escalating regional security threats.

Plus, European football's governing body Uefa threatens to boycott Fifa competitions over plans to sell stakes in its tournaments to private investors.

Meanwhile, the UAE abolishes 15 business fees as part of financial market reforms and Abu Dhabi announces new supermarket rules to move unhealthy food away from entrances, checkouts and other prominent areas from the start of next year.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.