Podcasts
Trending Middle East

US announces Hamas disarmament deal, Saudi Arabia aims to protect Red Sea shipping and Fifa faces boycott

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

Subscribe on
Amazon MusicAmazon MusicApple PodcastApple PodcastsPodbeanPodbeanSpotifySpotifyYouTubeYoutube
The National

July 31, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump announces that the Gaza Board of Peace has secured an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas.

We also look at Saudi Arabia’s proposal for a 43-country maritime coalition to protect shipping in the Red Sea, Bab Al Mandeb strait and Gulf of Aden, amid escalating regional security threats.

Plus, European football's governing body Uefa threatens to boycott Fifa competitions over plans to sell stakes in its tournaments to private investors.

Meanwhile, the UAE abolishes 15 business fees as part of financial market reforms and Abu Dhabi announces new supermarket rules to move unhealthy food away from entrances, checkouts and other prominent areas from the start of next year.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: July 31, 2026, 6:55 AM
Podcast

More Podcasts

A mourner carries the body of Palestinian girl Rateel Al-Balawi, who was killed in an Israeli strike on a tent, according to medics, during her funeral in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, July 30, 2026. REUTERS / Ramadan Abed
Headphones

US hails Hamas disarmament deal and Saudi Arabia aims to protect Red Sea ships

A damaged car and a damaged building are seen at the site of a strike in Bartalla in the northern Iraqi Nineveh province on July 29, 2026. US-Saudi strikes on Iraq on July 29 killed at least 20 members of a former paramilitary alliance that includes pro-Iran groups, the alliance said. The United States and Saudi Arabia said they had struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq in response to attacks on US forces and Saudi oil facilities. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) / Attention editors: AFP covers the war in the Middle East through its extensive regional network, including bureaus in Tehran, Jerusalem and several neighboring countries. Since the start of the conflict, journalists have been working under increasingly restrictive conditions. Authorities in several countries have limited reporters’ movements, photo and live video coverage from sensitive locations. Some governments and armed groups have banned images of missile or drone strikes and other security-related sites. / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Ziad OBEID has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: corrects byline [Zaid AL-OBEIDI] instead of [Ziad OBEID]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. ”
Headphones

What the US-Saudi strikes on militias in Iraq reveal about the wider war

An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-US and Israeli mural in Tehran, Iran, 03 June 2026. Iran and the US traded strikes despite a ceasefire as the conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel continues. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East targeting US military bases. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) --
Headphones

US and Iran exchange attacks, Egypt investigates port fire

A satellite image shows smoke rising the site of an attack on an oil facility in Jizan, Saudi Arabia. Reuters
Headphones

US-Saudi strikes hit Iraq and Fifa announces World Cup investment plan

More podcasts