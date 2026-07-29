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Trending Middle East

US-Saudi strikes hit Iraq, Fifa seeks World Cup investment and Guggenheim Abu Dhabi sets opening date

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

July 29, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US and Saudi Arabia launch joint strikes against Iran-backed groups in Iraq after a wave of attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure. We also look at Iran’s missile attack on US military sites in Jordan, as well as renewed attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels.

We also examine the launch of a US-UAE task force to accelerate the development of AI tools for military purposes. The move is aimed at strengthening defence capabilities and expanding joint technology development.

Fifa, meanwhile, has announced plans to seek private investment in the World Cup and other major tournaments through a new company, a proposal that could raise billions of dollars for its member associations but that has already drawn strong criticism from Uefa.

And Abu Dhabi’s Guggenheim museum announces it will open on December 11, marking another major milestone for the emirate’s Saadiyat Cultural District.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.

Updated: July 29, 2026, 7:08 AM
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