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Trending Middle East

Trump hosts Netanyahu, Saudi Arabia intercepts drones and Lebanon explores new oil route

A concise round-up of the region’s top news stories this morning

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The National

July 28, 2026

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, US President Donald Trump prepares to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, with Iran expected to dominate the agenda as Washington weighs diplomacy alongside the threat of renewed military action.

We also examine Saudi Arabia and Jordan intercepting drones targeting their territory; Lebanon's proposal to create a new Mediterranean export route for Iraqi oil as Baghdad looks for alternatives to the Strait of Hormuz; and Egypt granting sweeping new economic powers to the Future of Egypt Authority as part of broader state reforms.

And a New York judge orders convicted fraudster Renwick Haddow back into custody after a scheme that targeted investors in the UAE and about 60 other countries, with more than 800 victims identified.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans

Updated: July 28, 2026, 6:40 AM
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