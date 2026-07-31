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What the US-Saudi strikes on Iran-affiliated militias in Iraq reveal about the wider war

We look at how Saudi Arabia's escalation fits into the broader trajectory of the US-Iran war

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Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher

July 31, 2026

It has been five months since the US and Israel launched their war with Iran, and the conflict has never really been contained. Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, the UAE and Jordan have all been hit by Iranian missiles and drones; Hezbollah drew Lebanon into a fight that is still going on; and the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, with neither talks nor military action producing a lasting reopening.

Right now, though, no front is moving faster than the one closing in on Saudi Arabia, and it is coming from two directions at once.

In Yemen, a strike on Sanaa airport and Houthi accusations against Riyadh in July reignited a conflict that had been largely dormant, leading within days to attacks on Saudi shipping, a Saudi strike on Hodeidah port, and a Houthi claim to have hit oil sites in Jizan and Yanbu, in possibly the first direct strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure since 2022.

In Iraq, months of accusations that Iran-backed militias were launching drones from Iraqi soil culminated this week in Saudi Arabia joining the US in direct, public strikes for the first time, a move Riyadh justified as an exercise of its right to self-defence under the UN Charter.

In this episode of Beyond the Headlines, host Nada AlTaher is joined by Douglas Silliman, former US ambassador to Iraq and now president of the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, Hasan Alhasan, senior fellow for Middle East Policy at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, and Elizabeth Dent, senior fellow at the Washington Institute, to look at how Saudi Arabia's escalation fits into the broader direction of the US-Iran war.

Updated: July 31, 2026, 2:30 AM
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A damaged car and a damaged building are seen at the site of a strike in Bartalla in the northern Iraqi Nineveh province on July 29, 2026. US-Saudi strikes on Iraq on July 29 killed at least 20 members of a former paramilitary alliance that includes pro-Iran groups, the alliance said. The United States and Saudi Arabia said they had struck Iran-backed militants in Iraq in response to attacks on US forces and Saudi oil facilities. (Photo by Zaid AL-OBEIDI / AFP) / Attention editors: AFP covers the war in the Middle East through its extensive regional network, including bureaus in Tehran, Jerusalem and several neighboring countries. Since the start of the conflict, journalists have been working under increasingly restrictive conditions. Authorities in several countries have limited reporters’ movements, photo and live video coverage from sensitive locations. Some governments and armed groups have banned images of missile or drone strikes and other security-related sites. / “The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Ziad OBEID has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: corrects byline [Zaid AL-OBEIDI] instead of [Ziad OBEID]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. ”
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What the US-Saudi strikes on militias in Iraq reveal about the wider war

An Iranian woman walks next to an anti-US and Israeli mural in Tehran, Iran, 03 June 2026. Iran and the US traded strikes despite a ceasefire as the conflict involving Iran, the US, and Israel continues. According to US Central Command (CENTCOM), US forces intercepted multiple Iranian ballistic missiles and drones and conducted self-defense strikes on Qeshm Island in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East targeting US military bases. EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH RESTRICTIONS: NO Access Israel Media/Persian Language TV Stations Outside Iran/Strictly No Access BBC Persian/VOA Persian/Manoto TV/Iran International TV. (As mandated by Iran's Directorate General for Foreign Media) --
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