US and Iran exchange attacks, Egypt investigates port fire and UAE supports outdoor workers

In today’s episode of Trending Middle East, the US launches a new wave of strikes across Iran after attacks on its military bases in the region.

We examine the aftermath of joint US-Saudi strikes in Iraq, as Iran-backed groups threaten retaliation.

We also look at a fire at Egypt’s Damietta gas terminal, where two vessels were damaged and authorities are investigating the cause, and a US-Saudi consortium’s plans for a $5 billion oil refinery and export base in the Gulf.

And the UAE launches an Dh11.5 million Water Aid campaign to expand access to drinking water and shaded areas for outdoor workers during the summer.

Trending Middle East is AI-assisted, using original reporting published in The National and curated and edited by humans.