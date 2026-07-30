Board of Peace reaches agreement on Hamas disarmament, Trump says

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that the Board of Peace has reached an agreement for the "complete disarmament" of Hamas and other groups in Gaza.

Mr Trump, chairman of the Board of Peace that was founded when a ceasefire was declared in Gaza, called the agreement a "monumental step" towards lasting peace and security.

"This agreement is a critical step towards Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian government that will work closely with the Board of Peace to help the Palestinian people," Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that it would also provide Israel with security.

The disarmament of Hamas was part of Mr Trump's 20-point plan for peace in Gaza, unveiled in October last year. He said the agreement would be carried out in phases.

"As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilisation Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbours," Mr Trump wrote.

The International Stabilisation Force, which was also featured in the 20-point plan, will be made up of troops from participating countries and will be charged with training Palestinian security forces in the enclave.

The Jerusalem Post, quoting a diplomatic source, reported on Thursday that Israel was demanding the complete disarmament of Hamas, including the removal of weapons from Gaza and the full demilitarisation of the Strip, as a precondition for any withdrawal.

Despite the ceasefire, struck in October last year, Israel has continued to carry out strikes in Gaza. According to local health officials, more than 1,200 people have been killed in strikes in the months since the ceasefire was announced.

Hamas has not yet released an official statement. Axios reported, quoting two US officials, that Hamas has accepted the terms of the agreement.

Mr Trump said "historic progress" has been made over the past year and thanked mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey for their efforts.

"The threat that emerged from Gaza on October 7 will not be allowed to rebuild," he wrote. "Under this agreement, Gaza will finally be in the hands of a new Palestinian government that serves its people."