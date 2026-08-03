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Mike Pompeo on the US-Iran war, the Gulf and why the alternative to a free Strait of Hormuz is unthinkable

Western civilisation is losing confidence in itself, suggests former US secretary of state

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Manus Cranny
Manus Cranny

August 03, 2026

Mike Pompeo is the only person in American history to have served as both CIA director and secretary of state.

A West Point graduate who finished first in his class, a Harvard Law Review editor and a former manufacturing entrepreneur, he served under US President Donald Trump and was one of the architects of the Abraham Accords. His memoir is titled Never Give an Inch.

Speaking to Manus Cranny in New York, days after attending Senator Lindsey Graham's funeral in Washington, where Benjamin Netanyahu also met with Mr Trump, Mr Pompeo does not characterise the conflict as a Middle East war. He calls it a global one, tying Iran, China and Russia into a single axis.

On this episode of The Inside Brief, Mr Pompeo explains why he believes the Gulf states will ultimately join the US in delivering a decisive blow to Iran's military capabilities, why economic pressure is already visibly degrading life inside Iran, even if the outside world cannot see it, and what a realistic roadmap to ending the conflict looks like.

Mr Pompeo also addresses the Netanyahu-Trump relationship, the prospect of regime change in Iran, the Abraham Accords as a model for post-war Gulf unity, and whether a two-state solution is remotely realistic today.

He closes with what he considers the single greatest risk beyond the Gulf: Western civilisation losing confidence in itself.

The Inside Brief with Manus Cranny is available on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

Updated: August 03, 2026, 7:03 AM
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