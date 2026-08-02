Dubai records 47 million fewer public transport journeys in first half of 2026

Dubai recorded 47 million fewer journeys on its public transport network in the first half of 2026, compared to the same period last year.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority revealed on Sunday that 348.1 million trips were made from January to the end of June, representing a 12 per cent drop from the 395.3 million recorded in 2025.

The decline in passenger numbers further highlights the disruption caused by the Iran war, which broke out on February 28.

The conflict led to a drop in tourists travelling to the city, many of whom use public transport, while the temporary switch to remote work for some companies and distance learning also reduced demand for public transport for commuting.

What the numbers show

Nearly 1.9 million journeys were made on public transport each day, down from 2.18 million in the first half of 2025.

The figures cover Dubai Metro and Tram, public buses and marine transport, taxis and shared mobility services, such as app-based vehicle services, hourly rentals and on-demand buses.

The Dubai Metro maintained its well-established position as the most popular form of public transport in the emirate.

The RTA said 136.5 million individual journeys were made on the Dubai Metro's Red and Green Lines (39.2 per cent of all trips), which is down from 143.9 million in the first half of 2025.

A further 88.9 million journeys were made by taxi (25.5 per cent of all trips), representing a 16 per cent year-on-year drop from 103.5 million journeys.

There were also 85.1 million public bus journeys completed in the first half of the year (down from 95.7 million) and 3.8 million trips by Dubai Tram (down from 4.9 million).

Another 8.1 million journeys were made on marine transport services - compared to 9.7 million in the first half of 2025 - while the number of shared mobility journeys fell from 37.6 million to 25.7 million.

Public transport drive

Despite the impact of the Iran conflict, Dubai is continuing to invest in its future, with public transport central to its plans.

Although tourism has been hit in recent months, Dubai's population remains on the rise, underlining the need for a strong public transport system.

Dubai's population crossed 4.5 million by the end of 2025, government statistics released on Thursday showed.

The emirate's population reached 4.58 million, representing an increase of 7.5 per cent year-on-year.

Mattar Al Tayer, director general of the RTA, reflected on the significant growth of Dubai's public transport network over the years.

“This ecosystem is strengthening the confidence of residents and visitors in public transport and embedding a culture of sustainable mobility," he said.

He said 22.3 per cent of all journeys in Dubai were made by public transport in 2025, up sharply from only 6 per cent in 2006.

"RTA is advancing a strategic vision that positions public transport as the most efficient and sustainable choice for daily mobility, while cementing Dubai’s standing as a global model for sustainable mobility," he added.

"This is being achieved through the continued expansion of infrastructure projects, improved service efficiency, and stronger integration across different modes of transport."

Building for the future

In April, Dubai unveiled plans for a Dh34 billion Metro Gold Line to serve more than 1.5 million residents. The Metro expansion will feature 18 stations and pass through 15 areas of the city to connect dozens of real estate developments under construction, as well as Etihad Rail passenger services.

The underground 42km route will increase the length of the vast network by 35 per cent and is due to open on September 9, 2032 – 23 years to the day since the launch of Dubai Metro.

Dubai previously announced that the Blue Line was set to launch in September 2029, marking the 20th anniversary of the Metro network.

The Dh20.5 billion Blue Line project will include 14 stations, connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.

Dubai's Etihad Rail Station at Jumeirah Golf Estates is to open on September 30, along with Al Dhaid station in Sharjah.