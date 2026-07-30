Dubai population passes 4.5 million by end of 2025

Dubai's population crossed 4.5 million by the end of 2025, new government statistics have revealed.

The emirate's population reached 4.58 million, representing an increase of 7.5 per cent year-on-year.

The statistics released by Digital Dubai - through the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment - highlight the city's sustained population boom over recent years.

Data for 2025 showed that the average number of individuals present in Dubai during peak daytime hours reached 6.392 million.

This figure combined the resident population with more than 1.812 million temporary visitors, largely made up of people in the city for work and tourism.

The latest population numbers were measured by the Dubai Population Now platform, which was previously approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence.

The population census and growth monitoring initiative incorporates administrative records, smart systems and real-time data.

“Population growth monitoring in Dubai provides a real-time reflection of a broader strategic landscape that embodies the emirate’s dynamism, economic vitality, and sustained momentum across all sectors," said Younus Al Nasser, chief executive officer of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment.

The population increase of about 332,000 residents from the end of 2024 is mirrored by economic growth and a rise i tourism over the corresponding period.

Dubai experienced a 5.4 per cent increase in gross domestic product in 2025, compared to the previous year.

Dubai welcomed 19.6 million international visitors in 2025 - a 5 per cent rise, year-on-year.

Dubai's rise over the years

Dubai's population has grown significantly over recent years as the government has stepped up efforts to transform the city into a leading global economic hub and tourism destination.

Population growth has typically been measured by traditional census methods, with seven such studies conducted in Dubai between 1975 and 2005.

Dubai has now transitioned to a real-time population model based on continuously updated data.

At 7.5 per cent, the current population growth is among the highest ever recorded in the emirate.

The highest growth rate in Dubai's history was recorded in the 1980 census, reaching 8.2 per cent.

Dubai's population stood at only 12,000 in 1881 - expanding nearly 380-fold in the years since, highlighting its emergence on the global stage.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has served as the architect of the emirate's development over the past 20 years.

Sheikh Mohammed, who became Dubai Ruler on January 4, 2006, been pivotal to a number of towering achievements such as the opening of Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, in 2010.

Other major projects such as Dubai Marina, Dubai Metro and shopping centres such as Dubai Mall and Mall of the Emirates have further elevated Dubai.

His guiding hand was crucial to Dubai's ability to stage a swift recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak, with the staging of Expo 2020 Dubai – delayed by a year due to the pandemic – symbolising efforts to lead the world back to normality.

Dubai's global standing was further demonstrated by its hosting of the Cop28 climate conference in 2023, when important progress was made in efforts to safeguard the planet.

Building for the future

Dubai is seeking to keep pace with population growth by developing new neighbourhoods in emerging areas of the city and pushing ahead with road building schemes and public transport mega projects.

In April, Dubai unveiled plans for a Dh34 billion Metro Gold Line to serve more than 1.5 million residents. The Metro expansion will feature 18 stations and pass through 15 areas of the city to connect dozens of real estate developments under construction, as well as Etihad Rail passenger services.

The underground 42km route will increase the length of the vast network by 35 per cent and is due to open on September 9, 2032 – 23 years to the day since the launch of Dubai Metro.

Dubai previously announced the Blue Line was set to launch in September 2029, marking the 20th anniversary of the Metro network.

The Dh20.5 billion Blue Line project will include 14 stations, connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.

Dubai's Etihad Rail Station at Jumeirah Golf Estates is to open on September 30, along with Al Dhaid station in Sharjah.