Dubai unveils plan to boost 'last-mile' public transport links in drive to cut road traffic

Dubai on Sunday launched a five-year plan to boost connectivity across its public transport network and reduce the number of cars on the road.

The Roads and Transport Authority plans to connect 25 residential areas with 63 public transport stations by 2030. The move also aims to improve air quality and keep pace with the needs of a growing population.

A new urban mobility system will improve first- and last-mile transport links by integrating more cycling and pedestrian routes into Dubai’s growing public transport network.

Etihad Rail is set to revolutionise the way thousands of people move across the country, with expanding Dubai Metro links connecting some residential areas for the first time. The challenge for the RTA is convincing motorists to ditch their cars and take trains and buses instead for their daily commute.

“The plan forms part of RTA's efforts to reinforce Dubai's position as the best city in the world to live in, and to develop an integrated and sustainable transport system that keeps pace with urban and population growth while enhancing quality of life,” said Mattar Al Tayer, director general and chairman of the board of executive directors of the RTA.

He spoke about so-called soft mobility, low-emission, environmentally friendly and human-powered ways of getting around.

“Soft mobility has become one of the strategic enablers of the future mobility ecosystem and a key pillar in strengthening integration across transport modes. It reinforces public transport's position as the preferred mobility choice and supports Dubai's sustainability and quality-of-life objectives, in line with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.”

The use of bikes and e-scooters has increased by 23 per cent since 2024.

Last year, the RTA recorded 57.3 million bike rides and 39.6 million e-scooter trips, as low-cost, sustainable travel was made easier and safer across Dubai.

E-scooters and bikes are key to efforts to promote last-mile transport options and encourage greater use of Metro, trains and buses. Antonie Robertson / The National Info

Soft mobility elements are being implemented in five areas: Dubai Marina, Al Murar, Naif, Al Rigga and Al Muraqqabat, with others set to follow as new transport networks unfold.

The RTA has already developed soft mobility options in Al Mankhool, Al Qusais, Al Karama, Al Barsha 1, Al Barsha 2, Al Khawaneej 2, Hor Al Anz, Abu Hail and Al Souk Al Kabeer.

Upgrades to the urban environment – walking and cycle paths, improved pavements, more greenery – have also been carried out around 37 Metro stations, including Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Mall, Onpassive, Gold Souq, BurJuman, Baniyas Square, Sharaf DG and Abu Hail.

Areas are selected according to priorities such as the availability of public transport services, high levels of public transport use, population density, land-use patterns, whether areas are residential, commercial or mixed-use, and the condition of existing pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.

Pedestrian journeys increased from 326 million in 2024 to 342 million in the following year.

Meanwhile, infrastructure surrounding public transport stations has been enhanced, the Roads and Transport Authority said.

Improvements include providing pedestrian and cycling tracks, safe pedestrian crossings, facilities for people of determination, shading, and stations and parking bays for shared mobility services such as rented Careem Bikes and e-scooters.

A cyclist makes use of a designated path on Jumeirah Beach Road. Pawan Singh / The National Info

“The global mobility sector is undergoing a fundamental shift in the philosophy of infrastructure development,” Mr Al Tayer said. “Success is now measured by a mobility system's ability to deliver an integrated, safe and seamless journey that allows residents and visitors to move between different transport modes with ease, efficiency and safety.

“Dubai has succeeded in building one of the world's most advanced public transport systems by strengthening integration between the road network, public transport modes and individual mobility modes.”

Public transport vision

The latest strategy is in support of the emirate's long-term vision to strengthen its public transport network and ensure it is a viable alternative to travelling by car.

In April, Dubai set out plans for a Dh34 billion Metro Gold Line to serve more than 1.5 million residents. The Metro expansion will feature 18 stations and pass through 15 areas of the city to connect dozens of property developments under construction, as well as Etihad Rail passenger services.

The underground 42km route will increase the length of the vast network by 35 per cent and is due to open on September 9, 2032 – 23 years to the day since the launch of Dubai Metro.

Dubai previously announced the Blue Line was set to open in September 2029, marking the 20th anniversary of the Metro network.

The Dh20.5 billion Blue Line project will include 14 stations, connect with the existing Green and Red lines, and serve expanding neighbourhoods such as Mirdif, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Dubai Creek Harbour and Dubai International City.