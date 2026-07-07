Dubai action plan aims to cut congestion and pave way for healthier future

Cycle paths, pedestrian bridges and rapidly expanding rail links will reduce congestion and improve air quality for millions of people in Dubai, analysts have said, as the latest phase of the emirate's expansion plan gathers pace.

Measures to increase access to public transport and improve connectivity between places around the emirate have been welcomed by transport experts, who predict a bright future for Dubai’s 4 million residents.

A 15km elevated three-lane carriageway, announced as part of the First Al Khail Street Development Plan, has been hailed as a significant step towards reducing traffic congestion in Al Quoz.

The project is due to begin next year and will be completed by 2030. It has the objective of halving rush-hour travel times.

Meanwhile, Etihad Rail is to open its Dubai station on September 30, connecting the emirate with Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Fujairah. The emirate's Metro system is also set to undergo major expansion in the coming years.

Roger Cruickshank, who leads the Middle Eastern branch of Canadian engineering company AtkinsRealis and was heavily involved in planning the Dubai Metro, said connecting communities with public transport can help reduce traffic.

“Dubai has embarked on a journey of growth, so what needs to happen is the connectivity of these communities,” he said. “The RTA is now embarking on an exercise to strengthen this connectivity, particularly roads and bridges, but most importantly around walking and cycling.

“There has been a natural surge in cycling and walking facilities that are starting to connect, not just between communities, but also longer distances that people want to journey.”

Making strides

Work is already under way on a project to develop more than 3,000km of walkways, some of which will be shaded, along with 110 bridges and tunnels to improve pedestrian access.

Dubai's rapidly evolving public transport networks should prompt more residents to abandon their cars altogether, Mr Cruickshank said.

“Increasingly people have made the choice to live near a Metro for obvious reasons, or maybe close to certain other areas that are walkable,” he added.

“Some connectivity is clearly still by car, but people are making choices around what's happening now as well as what they think is going to happen moving forward.

“There's a big push on Expo City, and considerations around Dubai South, as significantly that will be connected by rail, and gated communities are now being localised with better access to public transport.”

As autonomous transport plans continue to progress, the increase in the share of electric vehicles on the road has been predicted to reduce emissions and improve air quality.

High levels of vehicle ownership in Dubai, paired with the heat and humidity of summer, contribute to deteriorating air quality.

“That last part of the journey will increasingly be done by autonomy, such as an autonomous train or car,” said Mr Cruickshank.

“We've seen that already in the Apollo Go, already you could take an autonomous vehicle around the Jumeirah area – that's going to increasingly sprawl across the city.

“Of course, all of those vehicles are electrified which means an uptick in air quality. Chinese cities are already swinging over to electrification and as a consequence, the air quality is certainly improving to what it was 25 years ago.”

More convenient and cost-effective journeys will encourage commuters to leave their cars at home, easing congestion on Dubai’s busy roads and motorways.

The existing public transport network, with Metro stations cut off from key communities, is to receive significant upgrades under the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

Other planned improvements include Dubai Loop, an underground commuter tunnel for autonomous cars in Downtown Dubai, and vertiports for electric air taxis.

Easy access

A blueprint for population growth sets out plans for residents to use public transport for 80 per cent of daily travel, and for stations to be accessible by foot or bicycle within 20 minutes.

Dubai’s 20-minute city of the future will focus on sustainable mobility and a sharp increase in the amount of green space.

The first Etihad Rail passenger train arrives in Abu Dhabi on June 30. Victor Besa / The National Info

Martin Tillman, founder of TMP Consult, said infrastructure improvements will offer a new path to public transport for some.

“Over the next decade there can be a focus on developing an increasingly layered, integrated, and multimodal transport system,” he said.

“This means ensuring that more residents have access to high capacity public transport, supported by reliable feeder buses, shared mobility, park and ride, and safe first and last mile connections.

“Integrated fares and development patterns will place homes, jobs and services close to public transport.”

Mr Tillman said the greatest effect is likely to result from investments into mass transit, such as rail and Metro expansions.

“New roads can improve resilience, remove bottlenecks and support growth areas, but they should work alongside public transport and new mobility systems rather than in isolation,” he said.

“The key is to better link transport planning with land use planning. Up to 2040 and beyond, residents should expect transport to become more connected, more technology enabled, and more focused on complete journeys rather than individual modes.

“The measure of success will be whether Dubai can accommodate future growth by moving more people more efficiently rather than requiring more road space for more vehicles.”