Sheikh Hamdan approves Dh18bn worth of projects to 'shape Dubai's future'

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, has approved strategies to enhance quality of life in the emirate with a budget of Dh18 billion ($4.9 billion).

The initiatives span sectors including culture, trade, infrastructure, Emiratisation, finance, investment and urban planning, Dubai Media Office reported on Wednesday evening.

“Dubai, which has become synonymous with ambition and achievement, backs its words with action and continues to write new chapters of success,” said Sheikh Hamdan, who chaired a meeting of the Executive Council of Dubai.

“Under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we are building a city that does not pause. We plan for the future while delivering for the present, ensuring that every step forward is anchored in progress and purpose.”

One of the key projects approved is the Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033, which aims to position Dubai as “a leader in cultural innovation and collaboration rooted in the UAE’s heritage, while establishing the city as a global hub for talent, the preferred destination for creative projects, a global reference for safeguarding cultural heritage”, the media office stated.

“Through the Dubai Cultural Strategy 2033, led by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Dubai will embark on an ambitious new path that will support the Dubai Plan 2033 and the Dubai Social Agenda 33, making the city a global cultural reference, rooted in the UAE’s heritage, pioneering innovation and talent,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

Other projects

A range of other projects was also approved. These include the Dubai Customs Strategy 2030, which focuses on facilitating trade, strengthening economic partnerships, enhancing security and compliance, and improving customer and partner experience.

The Executive Council also approved the First Al Khail Street Development Plan, which will “introduce a strategic corridor parallel” to Sheikh Zayed Road, featuring a 15-kilometre elevated carriageway, with three lanes in each direction. Construction will start in the third quarter of 2027 and be completed by the end of 2030.

The census project, Dubai Population Now, uses artificial intelligence to provide a real-time population clock and support urban planning, Wam said. Dubai’s population reached 4.58 million by the end of 2025, up 332,000 (7.5 per cent) from the previous year.

The Executive Council also approved the Emirati Talents Strategy in Private Education, which aims to boost Emiratisation, targeting 3,000 citizens by 2033 in support of the Dubai Education Strategy 2033.

The Dubai Investor Register was also approved. The register allows companies and investors to “operate across multiple zones without re-registering, meets Financial Action Task Force requirements, and reduces costs and operational burdens by unifying procedures and data”.

The council also approved a new visual identity for Dubai’s address system, “giving address signage a distinctive urban character inspired by the emirate’s environment and classified by urban sector”.

The Global Centre for Technology and Innovation in Islamic Finance, which will be managed by Dubai International Financial Centre, was also approved.