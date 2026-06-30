Dubai's education strategy aims to build tomorrow's leaders, Sheikh Hamdan says

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, said access to high-quality education was a priority for the UAE.

Sheikh Hamdan made the comments after reviewing the progress of several initiatives alongside the emirate's Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA).

Dubai continues to strengthen an integrated education system that reflects the UAE’s authentic values and prepares talent capable of safeguarding national achievements while enhancing the emirate’s leadership and competitiveness across sectors, said Sheikh Hamdan in a statement released by Dubai Media Office on Tuesday evening.

“We want every learner in Dubai to be as exceptional as their nation, distinguished by qualities and skills rooted in a strong Emirati identity, authentic values, and noble principles instilled by our Founding Fathers to empower the people of the UAE with knowledge and strengthen their readiness for the future,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

“Our goal will always be to build a generation equipped with life skills and everything needed to lead the future, enabling them to make a positive impact that serves their community and their nation.”