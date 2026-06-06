Dubai's KHDA to resume inspections and ratings of private schools

Inspections at private schools in Dubai will resume from the 2026-27 academic year, the emirate's education authority has said.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority said that the “quality assurance visits” support Dubai’s Education 33 Strategy. The strategy places students at the centre of the education system and seeks to ensure high-quality education for all, particularly Emirati learners.

The authority's most recent report was released in 2024, rating 209 schools, after which full inspections were paused. The KHDA said the pause was part of an “evolving approach to supporting quality education in the emirate”.

Types of inspections

The authority will conduct one of two types of inspections at each eligible private school.

The first is a full quality assurance visit conducted by specialist experts applying the full UAE School Inspection Framework. A comprehensive inspection report, including an overall rating for the school, will be published after the visit.

The second is a shorter monitoring visit conducted by a smaller team of experts that focuses on specific audit trails and lines of inquiry identified through data analysis. Afterwards, schools will receive a concise report outlining strengths and recommendations for improvement, but no new overall rating will be issued.

Schools will receive no more than 24 hours’ notice for both types of visits, so that they provide a more authentic picture of teaching, learning, student well-being, and day-to-day operations. The short-notice approach aligns with international best practices adopted by leading quality assurance bodies worldwide.

The 2024 report rated 23 schools in the emirate as “outstanding” with 48 considered “very good”. The scale also includes ratings of “good”, “acceptable” and “weak”.

Only schools in their third year of operation have been subject to a comprehensive inspection during the pause. However, schools were required to continue measuring students’ academic progress through external benchmark assessments and to submit self-evaluation forms.

Fatma Belrehif, chief executive of the Education Quality Assurance and Compliance Agency, said: “As we reintroduce quality assurance visits in the 2026–27 academic year, we remain committed to working in partnership with schools and the wider community to ensure every child benefits from a world-class education.

“The renewed approach strengthens parents’ confidence in the quality of educational choices available and supports the ambitions of our Education 33 Strategy.”