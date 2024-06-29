Pause in inspections next year will allow more time for teaching, Dubai school chiefs say

Head teachers at Dubai’s private schools have said a pause in inspections this year will give them more time to focus on teaching and learning without added pressure.

Private schools in Dubai will not undergo full inspections during the next 2024-2025 academic year, a first since the practice was introduced in 2008.

The exception will be schools that will complete only their third year of operation, or fewer, in the next academic year.

The decision applies only to the 2024-25 academic year, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority said.

Updates on future inspection cycles will be announced next year.

Glen Radojkovich, director of education at Taaleem, said: "While this strategic hiatus occurs it will provide schools with a unique opportunity to focus deeply on the teaching and learning process, fostering a less inspection-pressured environment, that is conducive to meaningful educational improvements.

“Schools will be able to dedicate more time and resources to implementing their development and improvement plans, which will ultimately benefit students' academic experiences.

“Parents can also take comfort in knowing that the reduced inspection frequency will allow educators to concentrate more on delivering quality education rather than rigorously focusing on preparing for annual inspections.”

He said the move was a progressive step aligned with international best practices, supporting schools in achieving sustained excellence.

Previously, many private schoolteachers have told The National they often worked up to 70 hours a week, especially ahead of annual inspections.

“This decision aims to support the teaching and learning process for students and gives schools the opportunity to implement changes to support their development and improvement plans,” said a KHDA representative.

“KHDA will continue to monitor the quality of education, and inspectors will conduct quality assurance visits that target specific focus areas to monitor schools’ progress on improvement plans during the next academic year."

Fees unaffected

The pause will not mean school fees will remain frozen for 2024-25.

In Dubai, these are guided by the Schools Fee Framework, according to which the rate by which charges can be adjusted is tied to the recent inspection rating.

Any fee adjustment needs KHDA approval.

Rashmi Nandkeolyar, principal at Delhi Private School Dubai, said the pause in inspection would allow flexibility to schools to embed any new programme they have undertaken.

She said inspections were stressful for teachers and a pause would benefit their well-being.

“If the inspection comes too quickly, sometimes there is a feeling by the inspection board or by the schools that the programme is in its infancy so there are no results to show and no evidence to show that it is successful,” said Ms Nandkeolyar.

“A recommendation [by Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau - DSIB] made in one particular year cannot be deeply implemented by the next inspection cycle unless it is a very small tweak.

“I think that schools at the moment are not thinking of whether the fees will increase or not, I think we are thinking of how it will positively effect our working. In many ways, it gives us a little more time to work also because inspections do take up a lot of administrative and school time."

She said that schools could request to be inspected but left a window for institutions to show they had improved.

David Flint, principal at South View School, said his institution had been rated "good" by KHDA, and he would be making a special request for an inspection this year, as he believed it has the potential to reach "very good".

“In terms of the inspection, the pause allows schools to consolidate what they're doing and develop their trajectory of improvement in a constructive way informed by data," he said.

The gap between inspection would means schools would have more chance to use data to demonstrate improvement, he added.

“If you've got a two or three year-break, you've essentially got more sets of external exam results to demonstrate the quality of the school and that is a distinct advantage for schools that are seeking to strongly improve," said Mr Flint.

“Certainly as a school that is now on the cusp of a very good rating, we are ready to be inspected and we will be requesting that we are inspected again next year.”

He said if the school was able to improve to a very good rating, staff would then use the next two to three years to consolidate that classification and build on it to try to achieve the next rating of outstanding.

This year, the DSIB team will conduct quality assurance visits that target focus areas to monitor schools’ progress on improvement plans during the next academic year.

Schools that wish to undergo a full inspection may submit a request, which will be subject to review and approval upon KHDA’s discretion.