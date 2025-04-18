A child uses the beach designed for people with visual impairments on Abu Dhabi's Corniche. Photo: Abu Dhabi City Municipality
A child uses the beach designed for people with visual impairments on Abu Dhabi's Corniche. Photo: Abu Dhabi City Municipality

News

UAE

Abu Dhabi opens beach for people with visual impairments

The leisure spot in the Corniche features signage in braille and guided pathways

The National

April 18, 2025