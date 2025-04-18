Abu Dhabi opens beach for people with visual impairments

Abu Dhabi has opened a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/12/18/abu-dhabi-launches-sand-to-sea-tracks-to-boost-disabled-access-at-beaches/#:~:text=The%20Seatrac%20system%20will%20be,with%20all%20forms%20of%20disabilities." target="_blank">beach</a> designed for people with visual impairments as part of a major government drive to broaden access to public spaces and champion <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/11/24/not-defined-by-my-disability-how-sports-and-the-special-olympics-movement-is-transforming-lives/" target="_blank">inclusivity</a>. Abu Dhabi City Municipality joined forces with the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/27/how-abu-dhabis-inclusive-vision-is-empowering-thousands-of-people-with-disabilities/" target="_blank">Zayed Higher Organisation</a> for People of Determination to develop the 1,000-square metre beach, located near the Gate 3 area of the Corniche. Authorities on Friday said the beach had been “designated exclusively for the visually impaired, offering a safe and enjoyable environment with comprehensive security, safety, and entertainment facilities”. The beach – which is free for visually impaired visitors and one guest – includes a variety of facilities set up to cater to the needs of people with visual impairments, allowing them to enjoy a day out at the beach while maintaining their independence. Abu Dhabi City Municipality has ensured that the designated swimming and leisure area on the Corniche includes tailored services designed specifically for the visually impaired. These include: • A dedicated vehicle service for People of Determination to facilitate transportation to the beach. • Paved guidance pathways with specialised tactile tiles extending along the walkway. • An instructional Braille signboard detailing the proper use of the swimming area. • A fenced pathway equipped with a guiding rope and alert bells at both ends emitting sound cues to direct users to the swimming area. • A designated swimming zone supervised by a trained lifeguard to ensure safety. • A Braille service guide providing comprehensive details to ensure a seamless experience for visually impaired visitors of all ages. The leisure space also features accessible walkways for people with disabilities and the elderly, dedicated restrooms for those with disabilities, floating wheelchairs designed for access to the waters, complementary drinking water stations, free transportation services for people with disabilities and senior citizens and designated parking spaces. The beach is open from 6am until midnight each day, with swimming permitted from 6am until sunset. A licensed nurse is also available on-site throughout the beach’s operating hours to provide first aid assistance, if required. In December 2023, the Department of Municipalities and Transport teamed up with Mubadala, the emirate's strategic investment arm, to put in place remote control-operated ramps that allow people with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/health/disabled-cricketers-take-to-the-field-in-uae-to-show-unifying-power-of-sport-1.1204286" target="_blank">disabilities</a> to enjoy the waters independently. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/africa/2023/11/20/solar-power-illuminating-lives-senegals-journey-towards-sustainable-energy/" target="_blank">S</a><a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/africa/2023/11/20/solar-power-illuminating-lives-senegals-journey-towards-sustainable-energy/" target="_blank">olar-powered</a> tracks – designed by Greek company Seatrac – are fitted with a chair which transports users from the sands to the sea. Beach-goers can use the rails of the ramp to lower themselves into the sea and to lift themselves back into the chair. The Seatrac system will be launched at Corniche Public Beach, Corniche Family Beach, Corniche Sahil Beach, Al Bateen Public Beach and Al Bateen Ladies' Beach.