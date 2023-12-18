Abu Dhabi launches sand-to-sea tracks to boost disabled access at beaches

Abu Dhabi is embracing green technology to open up access to a number of its beaches to wheelchair users.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport has joined forces with Mubadala, the emirate's sovereign investment arm, to put in place remote control-operated ramps that allow people with disabilities to enjoy the waters independently.

The solar-powered tracks – designed by Greek company Seatrac – are fitted with a chair which transports users from the sands to the sea.

Beach-goers can use the rails of the ramp to lower themselves into the sea and to lift themselves back into the chair

The cutting-edge device has already been introduced at more than 200 beaches in Greece.

.@AbuDhabiDMT and @Mubadala have launched an innovative project to support beach access for People of Determination, in line with Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination. The project uses solar-powered sea access elevators, supporting sustainability and inclusivity efforts pic.twitter.com/r3T7BHNFYv — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) December 17, 2023

The Seatrac system will be launched at Corniche Public Beach, Corniche Family Beach, Corniche Sahil Beach, Al Bateen Public Beach and Al Bateen Ladies' Beach.

The innovative initiative is in support of the UAE government's wider goals to create a more inclusive society for people with all forms of disabilities.

“As we join forces with Mubadala, our partnership is more than a collaboration – it's a shared commitment to elevate Abu Dhabi's quality of life,” said Dr Salem Al Kaabi, director general of operational affairs at the DMT.

“We envision a future where our strategic partnership serves as a beacon for community well-being, environmental sustainability and inclusivity.”

Homaid Al Shimmari, Mubadala's deputy group chief executive and chief corporate and human capital officer, said the project was in line with its goals to improve living standards for communities across the capital.

“Mubadala has an unwavering commitment to creating a positive impact in the communities we serve and are delighted to support this important initiative,” he said.

“Our partnerships with government and other entities are helping drive forward the goals of the emirate and ensuring a lasting legacy that will bring inclusivity and community well-being to all residents in Abu Dhabi.”

The enterprising beach plan is central to efforts by the DMT and Mubadala to improve public spaces.

Twenty-six freshwater drinking fountains will be installed at parks in Abu Dhabi under the partnership, in a drive to reduce the use of single-use plastic water bottles.