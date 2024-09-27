How Abu Dhabi's inclusive vision is empowering thousands of people with disabilities

A major humanitarian drive in Abu Dhabi to empower people with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/15/be-kind-podcast-launched-in-uae-gives-voice-to-people-with-disabilities/" target="_blank">disabilities</a> has helped to transform thousands of lives over two decades and cultivate a more inclusive society. The <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/21/ten-speech-therapy-centres-launched-in-egypt-thanks-to-uae-partnership/" target="_blank">Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination</a> (ZHO) was established by the late President, Sheikh Khalifa, in 2004, in his capacity as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, to support a long-term vision to provide equal opportunities to all who call the emirate home. The vast network of the ZHO is testament to the progress that has been made to ensure those with a range of physical and intellectual <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/lifestyle/food/the-bee-cafe-in-abu-dhabi-only-employs-people-of-determination-1.941962" target="_blank">disabilities</a> are not denied access to education and employment. The organisation operates centres and clubs across the capital which provide vital services such as training and education, rehabilitation and assessments, plus support including physiotherapy, functional and speech therapy and counselling. It aims to offer a lifeline to families in need of support but also delivers a platform for people with disabilities to strive for independence. This includes volunteers working at farms growing organic produce and running a bustling cafe. The organisation also operates a centre for the deaf which boasts a printing press which turns out braille school textbooks and other education materials to support blind pupils. Abdullah Al Humaidan, secretary general of the ZHO, said integrating young people into mainstream schools is critical. "Our aim is to support them to be independent and eventually mainstream them into public schools. For those who aren’t able to match the level of entry to public schools, we continue with their education," he said. ZHO delivers services to more than 25,000 people in Abu Dhabi, beginning with assessment and diagnosis of their condition in order to better understand what help they can offer. Mr Al Humaidan said the work of the ZHO involves "seeking the right opportunities in the labour market, improving education curriculums, and ensuring we’re using the latest technology." He said the ZHO has doubled the number of assessments and diagnoses it carries out in recent years. "If we assume that 10 people come in for assessments, six will be diagnosed with autism, but this is also because we have invested a lot in our diagnostic tools," Mr Al Humaidan said. A UAE-wide registry set up to document the number of people with disabilities in the country has given groups such as the ZHO great insight into demand for their services, allowing them to plan accordingly. "The registry was especially beneficial during the pandemic," Mr Al Humaidan said. "It allowed healthcare services to quickly retrieve data and provide special care for people of determination." Mr Al Humaidan said the UAE has much to be proud of in its inclusive approach. "If you compare us to other countries, we are well advanced when it comes to care and support, but the leadership’s focus is always on improving services." Recreational rehabilitation programmes include swimming and horse riding, alongside a heavy focus on therapy sessions. The ZHO is also heavily involved in supporting its members in their efforts to find job placements and permanent employment. <i>The National </i>took a tour some of the extensive range of services provided by the ZHO. In a food production area, young women carefully coloured Swiss chocolates in vibrant pinks, yellows and reds, creating confectionery delights which look almost too good to eat. Staff at the bakery were taking a flurry of orders for freshly baked croissants and other treats, while many made a beeline for the refreshing offerings at the Bee Cafe. The Bee Cafe is entirely run by people with disabilities and employs 15 people in its four branches in Abu Dhabi. Meanwhile, a factory operated by the organisation supplies cheese and labneh to luxury hotels. Thriving farms in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi employ 150 people reaping the rewards of their hard work. Amal Al Hammadi, manager of Bee Cafe, spoke warmly of its staff's impressive development. “They used to be shy, uncomfortable speaking to people. Now they’re more confident, interacting easily with others.” Each project at ZHO, from the cafe to the workshops, is a testament to how people of determination are gaining independence, honing their skills, and growing into new roles within the community. Mohamed Al Mazemi, 29, has worked in the carpentry workshop for eight years and is now happily making plans for the future as he awaits his wedding day. “My house is under maintenance. As soon as it’s done, I’ll get married," he said. "I have a job which I love, so it was time to get married." Fozeya Obeid's daughter Maryam has been with the ZHO for about 10 years. Maryam has intellectual disabilities and works at the flower arranging workshop. "She's been at every workshop at ZHO and has excelled in each of them. We are so proud and she's happy. She loves to work and loves to do her job well," said Ms Obeid. "The confidence these workshops give people like my children, and the feeling of independence – all I can say is thank God and the leadership for it. It is something that only a parent of a person of determination would appreciate."