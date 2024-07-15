'Be kind': Podcast launched in UAE gives voice to people with disabilities

Zahra Khumri talks about how people stare at those of short stature, sometimes without realising they are as intelligent and able as anyone else
Examples of the latest work of Abdullah Lutfi, who has launched an NFT collection. Antonie Robertson / The National
Abdulla Lutfi, an Emirati artist with autism, speaks on PODcast with Gulshan, to special needs advocate Gulshan Kavarana about his distinctive black and white art and why people should be more accepting of people of determination. All photos unless otherwise stated: The Podcast Office
Lutfi opens up about his experience in the art world
Sharan Budhrani reveals to Kavarana the hurt he felt as a child when people made fun of how he walked. He has a debilitating degeneration condition called muscular dystrophy
Asma Baker, an Emirati motivational speaker on the autism spectrum, who writes poems and stories, talks about bullying in schools and how acceptance and friendship can make people of determination feel less alone
Mufaddal Khumri shares a message of the need to be inclusive, so children and people of short stature can have the same opportunities as anyone else
