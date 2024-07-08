‘Nothing is impossible’: UAE women shooters aim for glory at Paralympic Games

When two Emirati women shooters set their sights on success at the Paralympic Games in Paris, they will send a powerful message of how sport can transform lives.

Ayesha Al Mehairi and Ayesha Al Shamsi are among a select group of UAE athletes to qualify for the competition that starts on August 28.

The keen-eyed duo seek to lead by example and show there should be no barriers to pursuing your dreams.

Crackling shots resound across the indoor shooting range of the Dubai Club for People of Determination where the athletes are training hard.

“Shooting is not only a game, it’s in my blood, it gave me a chance,” said Ayesha Al Mehairi, competing in her second Paralympic Games after Tokyo 2021.

“Our challenge is the target. But shooting also makes me happy.”

She is part of a UAE team that will compete with more than 4,000 athletes from around the world. The disciplines include para powerlifting, athletics, shooting, wheelchair basketball and cycling in arenas beneath the Eiffel Tower and at the Versailles Palace park.

The sporting journey of the two UAE women shooters is just one example of how the games aims to change perceptions about people with disabilities.

Setting goals

Inside the Dubai shooting range, Ms Al Mehairi uses her right arm and chin to guide the rifle and keeps it steady by firmly resting her chin on a wooden niche.

The air rifle competition is the ultimate test of skill and accuracy with competitors aiming to place a series of shots close to the centre of a target.

Ms Al Mehairi has won several local and international medals, and is particularly proud of her first international gold in the 2022 Para Shooting World Cup in France.

Ayesha Al Mehairi, an Emirati rifle shooter who is wheelchair-bound after she contracted polio at the age of one. Antonie Robertson / The National

The Emirati mother of five was diagnosed with polio as a child that impaired movement in her arms and legs.

That never stopped her from pushing the limits and trying different sports.

She played boccia, a game where players throw or kick the ball so it lands near a target, for several years before shifting to shooting.

“I found myself in shooting,” she said. “You need to be quiet.

“It is me and the target, no need for other players.”

Ms Al Mehairi is also a chef and runs a restaurant that serves traditional Emirati cuisine in Dubai’s Al Quoz area.

“I know I’m special. I like winning medals,” she said.

“This is my second Paralympics. I hope to be in the top eight of the competition.

“You have to list your goals and the steps of how to reach this.”

Can-do attitude

It will be the first time at the Paralympic Games for Emirati shooter Ayesha Al Shamsi.

For Ms Al Shamsi, too, the switch from boccia to shooting several years ago was key.

The 40-year-old Emirati has the Tetra-Amelia syndrome, a rare disorder characterised by the absence of all four limbs.

Ms Al Shamsi recalls the general disbelief when she decided to take up shooting, as she does not have shoulders or arms to rest the rifle.

UAE shooter Ayesha Al Shamshi uses her toe to trigger the rifle due to a congenital impairment. It will be the Emirati athlete's debut Paralympic games in Paris. Antonie Robertson / The National

But she never let her condition stop her and constantly learnt from watching overseas athletes compete.

Working with her coach, she first learnt to pull the trigger with her mouth.

After much experimentation, she now tugs a cord attached to her toe to release the trigger.

At the training centre, an assistant straps her in to specially-built wider chair and tucks the rifle under her chin.

“I shoot with my foot, not arm,” said Ms Al Shamsi deftly handling the rifle with her mouth.

“Many people in the Gulf say, ‘no arm, how do you play?’

“In Europe I see people with no arms shoot, no problem.

“I want every person who has no hands to see how I play.

“I want Arab people to see me. I want them to see they also can shoot, they can do archery, they can do everything.”

She listens to Beethoven to relax, does yoga to meditate and wants to show that anyone can take up a sport, whatever their disability.

“I tell people – don’t say, ‘I cannot,'" she said. “You can do everything.’”

Ms Al Shamsi also paints using water colours and enjoys playing video games.

After a strong showing in international competitions, Ms Al Shamsi is anxious about her Paralympic debut.

“I’m nervous,” she said.

“This game needs calm and focus. I will go to Paris, be calm, sit alone, relax listen to classic music, close my eyes, breathe deeply.”

Love of sport

This never-die spirit is encouraged by coach Mohammad Hussein.

“Shooting is very accurate, your mind and rifle must be like a computer,” said Mr Hussein who is also the Dubai Police shooting coach.

“You have to know the rifle, know it well.”

Understanding how to tailor the equipment to fit the special needs of each athlete is a key part of his job.

After lengthy research, he devised the trigger and stand for Ms Al Shamsi’s rifle.

“Nothing is impossible,” he said.

“When I started with Ayesha Al Shamsi, I asked myself, ‘How can I teach her when she cannot hold a rifle.’

“Step-by-step we made it work.”

The UAE team won three medals in Tokyo 2021, seven medals at Rio de Janeiro in 2016 and three medals at the London 2012 Paralympics.

But Mr Hussein is against pressuring athletes to bag medals.

“When my player enters the Paralympics, I feel that is the gold medal,” he said.

“If you ask for a medal from your shooter, you give them pressure.

“I tell them not to forget their training.

“I want them to enjoy, get their normal score or do better and then they will be number one.”

The Paris games run until September 8 and will showcase 22 individual and team sports.