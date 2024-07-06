UAE Chef de Mission for Paris Olympics has medal hopes for riders and judokas

The UAE are pinning their hopes on the equestrian riders and judokas to reach the medal rounds at the 2024 Olympics, Ahmed Al Tayeb, Chef de Mission of the team to Paris, said.

UAE athletes heading to Paris 2024 Equestrian

Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzouqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi (four to be selected).

Judo

Men: Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (81kg), Aram Grigorian (90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (100kg), Magomedomar Magomedomarov (+100kg); women's Khorloodoi Bishrelt (52kg).

Cycling

Safia Al Sayegh (women's road race).

Swimming

Men: Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi (100m freestyle); women: Maha Abdullah Al Shehi (200m freestyle).

Athletics

Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi (women's 100 metres).

The National Olympic Committee announced on Friday a 14-member UAE squad that includes six judokas, four riders in show jumping, two swimmers, one cyclist and a track athlete for the July 26-August 11 Paris Olympics. It will be the UAE’s second biggest travelling contingent after the 2012 Games when 26 athletes, as well as the football team, took part in London.

Sheikh Ahmed Al Hasher remains the only gold medallist for the nation when he bagged first place in the double trap in shooting at the 2004 Athens Games. The UAE's only other medallist was Sergiu Toma, who won a bronze medal in judo at Rio 2016.

Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzouqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi, will compete in the equestrian event, with four of them to be selected for final participation by the technical staff in the coming days.

Narmandakh Bayanmunkh (66kg), Nugzari Tatalashvili (81kg), Aram Grigorian (90kg), Dzhafar Kostoev (100kg), Magomedomar Magomedomarov (+100kg). will represent the UAE in men's judo with Khorloodoi Bishrelt (52kg) the lone female representative.

“I am optimistic in two sports, which is equestrian and judo, for the medals, and that’s due to their rankings as well as their preparations to achieve their objectives well ahead of the Games,” Al Tayeb told The National on the sidelines of the press conference to announce the UAE delegation.

“The equestrian team had unstinted support from the Al Shira'aa Stables of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza. They put huge efforts to support our riders to participate in different competitions around the globe and staging regular camps in the last three years. So that's really a boost for our riders and the horses to be in good condition to reach to the finals.

“The Judo federation has done some great work to have six of their seven judokas qualified for the Olympics. They have had a four-year strategy and they have been successful.

“The Cycling federation with the UAE Team Emirates have also done an excellent job to qualify Safia Al Sayegh as the first Emirati female to qualify for the Olympics.”

Joining the UAE squad in Paris are swimmer Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi, who takes part in the men's 100m freestyle, while Maha Abdullah Al Shehi competes in the women's 200m freestyle.

Sprinter Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi will line up in the 100 metres.

Al Tayeb said a number of factors will play a part in whether UAE athletes will reach the medal round.

“All this depends on their readiness for the Games, because in the Olympics sometimes when you get into the mood and you are closer to the competition, the athletes can get a different feeling, like the pressure and so many other factors," he said. “So I hope that they are ready in terms of mentally and all other aspects to get into the medal rounds.”