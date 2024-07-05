UAE to send 14 athletes to Paris Olympics

The UAE will send 14 athletes to compete at the Paris Olympics, the highest number since the London 2012 Games.

UAE athletes heading to Paris 2024 Equestrian Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzouqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi. Judo

Men: Narmand Bayan (-66kg), Talal Shvili (-81kg), Aram Gregorian (-90kg), Dhafer Aram (-100kg) and Omar Marouf (+100kg); women's Bashirat Kharoudi (-52kg). Cycling

Safia Al Sayegh (women's road race). Swimming Men: Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi (100m freestyle); women: Maha Abdullah Al Shehi (200m freestyle). Athletics Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi (women's 100 metres).

The athletes will compete in five sports: equestrian, judo, cycling, swimming, and athletics.

Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, Abdullah Al Marri, Omar Al Marzouqi, Salem Al Suwaidi, and Ali Al Karbi, will compete in the equestrian event, with four of them to be selected for final participation by the technical staff in the coming days.

Six jodokas – five male and one female – will represent the national team. The male athletes are Narmand Bayan (-66kg), Talal Shvili (-81kg), Aram Gregorian (-90kg), Dhafer Aram (-100kg) and Omar Marouf (+100kg). Bashirat Kharoudi (-52kg) will be the lone female representative.

Cyclist Safia Al Sayegh will compete in the women's road race. She is the first Emirati female cyclist to qualify for the Olympics.

Swimmer Yousef Rashid Al Matroushi takes part in the men's 100m freestyle while Maha Abdullah Al Shehi competes in the women's 200m freestyle.

In athletics, Maryam Mohammed Al Farsi will line up in the 100 metres.

Twenty-six athletes represented the UAE at the London 2012 Games, while the country sent only five athletes to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The UAE delegation was announced during a press conference held by the National Olympic Committee on Friday at the Shindagha Museum in Dubai.

Faris Mohammed Al Mutawaa, secretary general of the NOC, said: "I would like to congratulate the sports federations participating in the Paris Olympic Games who have worked diligently over the past four years to reach this historic moment awaited by athletes from all over the world to compete among themselves and confirm their merit and eligibility to be present in this prominent event. Congratulations to everyone for this distinction and leadership."

Al Marzouqi has the honour of carrying the UAE flag at the Opening Ceremony on July 26, which will see 10,500 athletes participating and will be held outside the stadium for the first time on the Seine River with about 160 boats of all types and sizes.

The UAE is participating in the Olympic Games for the 11th time, having first appeared at the Los Angeles Games in 1984.

The country won a first gold medal at Athens in 2004, when Sheikh Ahmed bin Hasher won the men's double trap shooting.

The UAE flag was raised again on the Olympic podiums during the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics when judoka Sergio Toma won a bronze medal in the -81kg event.

Al Mutawaa said: "I reiterate my confidence in the participating athletes, on whom we rely heavily and trust their abilities and form to repeat the Olympic achievements in 2004 and 2016 and move forward in solidifying the country's position and presence in the Olympic forums."

The Paris Olympics runs from July 26-August 11. The swimming and judo events will begin on July 28 with swimmer Al Shehi competing in the 200m freestyle race at the Paris La Défense Arena, and judoka Kharoudi competing in the women's -52 kg judo event at the Champ de Mars Arena.

The UAE delegation continues its participation on July 30 with Al Matroushi competing in the 100m freestyle race swimming, and judoka Talal Shvili competing in the 81kg preliminaries with Gregorian competing in the -90kg first round on July 31.

The national equestrian team will start its participation in the team show jumping competition on August 1, which will continue for two days at the Palace of Versailles, while jodoka Aram competes in the -100kg judo event on the same day.

August 2 sees Marouf in action in the men's +100kg judo, while sprinter Al Farsi runs in the 100m heats at Stade de France. Cyclist Sayegh will compete in the road race on August 4, held on the Alexander III Bridge. The national equestrian team will conclude its participation in the Olympic Games with the individual show jumping event on August 5 and 6.