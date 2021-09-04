Mohamed Al Hammadi wins silver and third medal for UAE at Paralympics

Silver medallist Mohamed Al Hammadi of Team United Arab Emirates on the podium after the men’s 800m - T34 Final in Tokyo. Getty

Mohamed Al Hammadi claimed his second medal and the third for the UAE when he took silver in the T34 wheelchair 800 metres at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The Emirati, who won gold at Rio 2016, had to settle for second behind rival Walid Ktila of Tunisia in a close finish at the Olympic Stadium.

The winner clocked 1 minute 45.50 seconds ahead of Al Hammadi (1:45.59) with China’s Yang Wang taking bronze with a season best time (1:45.68).

READ MORE Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani wins shooting gold for UAE at Tokyo Paralympics

Al Hammadi had previously taken bronze behind Ktila and Australian Rheed McCracken in the 100m sprint.

On Friday, Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani won the UAE’s first gold in the 50m Rifle Three Positions.

Al Aryani dedicated the victory to the country’s leadership and the golden jubilee National Day.

“The support provided to us to compete at the Paralympics and in the international competitions are just overwhelming, and this gold medal truly is from it,” the Emirati shooter said.

“The preparations for this Paralympics had a lot of obstacles because of the Coronavirus pandemic but our federation managed to provide us a 10-month programme, which also included a few competitions.”

Al Aryani is the second most experienced in the 12-member UAE squad after powerlifter Mohammed Khamis Khalaf. He won gold at London 2012 and three silvers at Rio, in addition to two golds at the World Championships in Cheongju, South Korea in 2018.

“The competition at these levels are always hard and it’s the best on the day. So it was my day,” he added.

Al Aryani, along with teammates Abdulla Saif Al Aryani and Saif Al Nuami, will be competing for another medal in the Mixed 50m Rifle Prone on the final day of the Games on Sunday.