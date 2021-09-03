Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani wins shooting gold for UAE at Tokyo Paralympics

Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani has won his second Paralympic gold medal after taking the title in the 50m Rifle 3P SH1. Getty Images

Abdulla Sultan Al Aryani secured the UAE's first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympic Games after coming out on top in the 50m Rifle 3P SH1 final on Friday.

Al Aryani took the title with a total score of 453.6, with Serbia's Laslo Suranji claiming silver on 452.9. Shim Youngjip of South Korea completed the podium after amassing a score of 442.2.

Victory at the Asaka Shooting Range earns Al Aryani is second Paralympic gold having won the title at London 2012. He also won three silver medals in Rio four years later.

It is the second medal of the Games for the UAE following Mohamed Al Hammadi's bronze in the 100m - T34 on Monday.

Al Hammadi is well placed for his second medal of the Games when he attempts to defend his 800m - T34 title: he won his heat by more than a second on Friday to book his place in the final. He competes in the final on Saturday.

More to follow

