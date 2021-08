Mohamed Al Hammadi wins UAE’s first medal at Tokyo Paralympics

Mohamed Al Hammadi of Team United Arab Emirates poses after getting his bronze medal in the men's 100m - T34 in Tokyo. Getty

Mohamed Al Hammadi won the UAE’s first medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games when he claimed bronze in the 100 metre T34 wheelchair at the Olympic Stadium.

The gold went to the world record holder Walid Ktila of Tunisia, who triumphed in a Paralympic record time of 15.01 seconds, while Australian Rheed McCracken took silver in 15.37.

Al Hammadi, who was winning his fourth Paralympic medal, clocked 15.66 secs. His teammate Ahmed Nawad was eighth in a field of nine in a personal best 15.99.

Al Hammadi won silver and bronze in the 200m and 100m respectively at London 2012 and gold in the 800m at Rio 2016.

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

